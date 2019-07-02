In honor of the holiday, the Food Doc answers 4 questions:
Dear Food Doc: I went to one of Lincoln’s Japanese restaurants and put too much wasabi on my sushi roll. I have never felt such pain. Can you explain?
Answer: The same thing has happened to me – it was like a bottle rocket went through the roof of my mouth straight into my forehead.
Interestingly, people who can handle hot peppers just fine can be brought to tears by wasabi. That’s because the pain-inducing components in wasabi and hot peppers are very different.
The heat in wasabi (also horseradish) comes from a substance called allyl isothiocyanate. The intact roots are rather benign. Only when the tissues are disrupted by grating is this compound formed.
Isothiocyanates degrade over time, so fresh is best. Plus they are volatile, meaning your nose is first to know that pain is on the way. Fortunately, they are water-soluble, so if you overdose, you can get quick relief with water or food.
The heat from hot peppers comes from capsaicin. Although no less intense, this compound requires direct contact. Dilution with water will not help -- you need something with fat, like cheese or yogurt.
It is interesting why some of us like these pain-inducing foods. Perhaps it’s the same reason why we enjoy roller-coasters, scary movies and ear-splitting explosions.
Dear Food Doc: I am lactose-intolerant and avoid milk. Now I see lots of lactose-free dairy products. Are these OK for me to drink?
Answer: With few exceptions, all of us are born into the world with the ability to digest lactose. That’s because infants produce the enzyme, lactase, which makes lactose digestible.
Before cows were domesticated, milk was rarely available for human consumption. So it made sense that the genetic machinery for lactose digestion was turned off at weaning. In other words, 10,000 years ago, nearly all humans were lactose intolerant.
If lactose is not digested, it ends up in the colon. There, it gets fermented by microbes who make gas. Lots of gas. You get the idea.
When humans began raising cattle, a few people realized they could drink milk just fine. Evidently, these individuals continued to make the enzyme lactase all though adulthood.
That they could obtain all the important nutrients from milk without suffering must have been a big Darwinian advantage. That’s why the trait spread rapidly, from pastoral areas from northern European regions and then to the Americas.
Indeed, Thomas Jefferson was an avid consumer of cheese, ice cream and other dairy products.
Still, about two-thirds of the world population remains lactose-intolerant. Many of these people can consume cheese and yogurt, owing to the microbes that ferment the lactose.
Lactose-free milk can be made by adding lactase directly to milk. Or the milk can be passed through filters to remove the lactose. Either way, for lactose-intolerant consumers who like real milk, these products have become a safe and healthy option.
Dear Food Doc: Grocery stores keep getting larger. Are independent stores a thing of the past?
Answer: Independent grocery stores account for about 20% of total food sales. Most food dollars go to national and regional chains.
While one may have the impression that independent–minded millennials prefer specialty stores, surveys show they shop more frequently at Walmart than their parents.
Still, despite the challenges, the independents are holding their own. They often provide more personal customer service and carry hard-to-find items. Although the aisles are not as wide and industrial-sized containers of mayonnaise may not be available, many shoppers consider their smallness a virtue.
Dear Food Doc: Why hot dogs on the 4th?
Answer: Hot dogs were certainly not on the menu in 1776. It was a hundred years later that frankfurters were first sold in New York City. Eventually, they came to be known as hot dogs.
Their association with July 4 is more recent, primarily due to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest that began in the 1970s. About 150 million hot dogs will be eaten on July 4, most of them by reigning champ Joey Chestnut.