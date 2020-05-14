After pandemic delays, Lincoln's Farmers Markets ready for season's opening weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Properly distanced vendors will set up their stands this weekend to kick off the delayed season opening of Lincoln's Farmers Markets.

Both the Haymarket Farmers Market and the Sunday Farmers Market in College View delayed their openings because of the pandemic.

But this week, organizers for each of the annual markets said they were prepared to comply with local health department guidelines crafted specifically to reduce interaction and possible transmission of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the 35th annual Haymarket Farmers Market advertised the locations of its added hand-sanitizing stations at all of the entry points.

"Please practice social distancing," the post said.

It plans to run from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, according to post.

Jen Burianek of the Sunday Farmers Market said the board had decided to move its delayed opener.

Organizers have reserved the first hour of the market for shoppers over 60 or those who have compromised immune systems.

Changes will be noticeable including the one-way traffic flow, she said in the news release.