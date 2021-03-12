 Skip to main content
UNL Fashion Student Showcase on display
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Fashion Student Showcase is on display at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 9.

To see this juried exhibition of garments created by students in the Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design program, go to the second floor in UNL's Human Sciences Building at 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234. Top student work was selected by faculty members from among all enrolled graduates and undergraduates.

For more information, call 402-472-2911 or email mbieber2@unl.edu.

