Project Funway returns

It was almost like the last year didn’t happen, and there had never been an interruption in friends and supporters gathering to enjoy one-of-a-kind fashions at Project Funway, and raise funds for Fresh Start.

Project Funway’s 10th edition returned without missing a beat Nov. 12 at The Cornhusker Marriott. COVID-19 related precautions made the event look different – rows of tables for six replaced rows of chairs along both sides of the runway, face masks added an air of mystery to the event, and the fragrance of the year, eau de sanitizer, was plentiful.

The 225 in-person guests, plus a host of designers, models and volunteers, were enthusiastic and delighted to be among people again – all for a good cause. Some attendees joined the fun via livestream. After expenses, the event is expected to net about $24,000.

Dr. Sandra Starkey and the talented students from the Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were again integral to the event’s success. It’s fair to say Project Funway would not happen without them. Designers from the community did not disappoint, either. Some of the 33 designs with repurposed and reimagined materials were quite bold; all were extremely creative and unique.