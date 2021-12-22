Project Funway returns

It was almost like the last year didn’t happen, and there had never been an interruption in friends and supporters gathering to enjoy one-of-a-kind fashions at Project Funway, and raise funds for Fresh Start.
Project Funway’s 10th edition returned without missing a beat Nov. 12 at The Cornhusker Marriott. COVID-19 related precautions made the event look different – rows of tables for six replaced rows of chairs along both sides of the runway, face masks added an air of mystery to the event, and the fragrance of the year, eau de sanitizer, was plentiful.
The 225 in-person guests, plus a host of designers, models and volunteers, were enthusiastic and delighted to be among people again – all for a good cause. Some attendees joined the fun via livestream. After expenses, the event is expected to net about $24,000.
Dr. Sandra Starkey and the talented students from the Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were again integral to the event’s success. It’s fair to say Project Funway would not happen without them. Designers from the community did not disappoint, either. Some of the 33 designs with repurposed and reimagined materials were quite bold; all were extremely creative and unique.
Encouraged by emcee Coryelle Thomas of radio KX 96.9, the audience responded with wows, whistles, cheering and loud applause as the models strutted on the catwalk.
Judges Kat Cover, Dr. Barbara Trout and Geri True had an especially hard time selecting their winners this year. The popular choice winners were determined by guests’ votes – and “stuffing” the virtual ballot box was allowed for a price. There was a wealth of great designs from which to choose.
“The judging itself was very interesting, as all three of us came from rather diverse backgrounds, all united by a ‘passion for fashion and design’ and the transformative power of garments,” said Geri True, MS, ASID.
“The outfits that stood out most notably were innovative in their repurposing of materials, and also fit the models well,” True added. “Admittedly, construction is difficult to gauge when you are several feet away, but the winners appeared to be well-made and nicely finished.”
True, who was a Fresh Start board member many years back and is still “a real believer” in the organization, had never attended Project Funway before. “I jumped at the opportunity to judge!” she said, adding that she would welcome the chance to do it again next year, or maybe enter a design of her own.
The winners were:
Judges
• Best of Show: Gretter Rodriguez-Mejias, modeled by Haley Bieber
• Most Innovative: Paris Brooks, modeled by Firdaus Kari
• Best Integrity of Original Materials: Carla Perez, modeled by Maab Hassan
• Honorable Mention - UNL: Riley Berner, modeled by Riley Berner
• Honorable Mention - Community: Carla Larson, modeled by Stephanie Theis
Popular Choice
• First place: Oceana McBride. modeled by Oceana McBride
• Second place: Sarah Glatter, modeled by Faith Whitesel
• Third place: Carla Larson, modeled by Stephanie Theis
“I had attended Project Funway several times in the past as a guest, but this was my first time helping to plan it,” said board member Connie Benjamin. “It was fun working as a team and bringing all the pieces together. The highlight for me was seeing all the happy and smiling attendees who were pleased to be back at the event.”
She added, “All proceeds benefit Fresh Start and help support the vital services provided to our female residents such as food, clothing, shelter and case management.”
A VIP pre-party, shopping at The Daisy pop-up boutique featuring items hand-selected by the volunteer team that manages the store, and the silent and live auctions entertained Fresh Start’s supporters before the main event. Charcuterie boards were at each table for guests to savor and enjoy, later to be joined by beautifully boxed warm cookies delivered to each table for dessert.
Altogether, the evening was a fitting tribute to Fresh Start’s 30th anniversary year. Fresh Start Home is a transitional shelter for women who are homeless and working to achieve self-sufficiency. For more information or to find ways you can help and support the important work Fresh Start does in the community, see www.freshstarthome.org or find Fresh Start on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Or, contact Audrey or Monica at 402-475-7777.