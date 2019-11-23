Zoo Lights Powered by LES will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 30.
The zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light shows in the Midwest, displaying over 250,000 LED lights. This inaugural event will include a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel walk and a 40-foot dancing light tree.
S'mores and hot cocoa stations will be available for purchase throughout the zoo.
You have free articles remaining.
Those purchasing tickets for Zoo Lights Powered by LES will need to select a 30-minute time slot. The last ticket time will be one hour before closing (8 p.m.) each day.
Proceeds from the event will directly support the Zoo and care for the animals. For more details, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741.