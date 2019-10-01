Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11;30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides along the old Papio Creek, tree houses, small western frontier town, 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Crete Great Pumpkin Festival — Friday events: 5-8 p.m., Dine at the Brew House, benefiting FBLA scholarships; 7 p.m.-midnight, Terror on 12th Street Haunted House, Sokol Hall, 12th and Norman Avenue; Saturday events: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Pancake feed and fun run, City Park; 7 p.m.-midnight, Terror on 12th Street Haunted House; Sunday events: Noon-5 p.m., Main festival including craft show, farmer's market, zipline down Main Street, exotic animal exhibit, inflatables, carnival games, food court and more. 12th Street, from Kingwood to Linden. Cretepumpkinfest.com or cretechamber.org
Eagle Hollow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Haunted attractions, fire pits, DJ and full concessions. 617 S. 238th St. (Eagle Raceway), Eagle, eaglehollowhaunts.com
Pumpkin Festival at Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, barbecue, wine tasting, nature trail, hands-on activities at the educational center, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 9 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday; Roca Berry farm activities include the Pumpkin Farm with a variety of activities, the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor (Scary Farm activity is not open Oct. 6), 16531 S. 38th St., Roca, RocaBerryFarm.com or 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Hay rack rides, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted graveyard, live performances, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. 40 trick-or-treat booths, all the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling meals with proceeds going to the zoo, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.