The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to Hyde Observatory Monday, Nov. 11, for a free special daytime viewing event. The observatory will be open from 7 a.m. to noon to view Mercury pass across the face of the sun. The next Mercury transit will not occur until November. 13, 2032.
Solar filters will be used on the telescopes to allow safe viewing, and a live feed from NASA will be streaming in the observatory classroom. If skies are cloudy, the observatory will be closed.
The Hyde Observatory is on South Shore Road in Holmes Lake Park, and the entrance is on South 70th Street. The observatory is open free to the public Saturday nights year round except on major holidays. Hours change seasonally: 7 to 10 p.m. October through March, sundown to 11 p.m. April through August, and 8 to 11 p.m. in September.
For more information on Hyde Observatory, visit hydeobservatory.info or call 402-441-7094.
For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.