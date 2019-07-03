The Uncle Sam Jam kicked off the Fourth of July holiday a day early with games, music and fireworks Wednesday night at Oak Lake Park.
The annual event featured music by local band Soul Dawg along with countless activities before a fireworks display later in the night.
Melissa Lindeman, recreation coordinator at Lincoln Parks and Recreation, said this year's event saw new activities, including pass, punt and kick, a football game for children.
"We have everything from volleyball, washers, horseshoes, to carnival games," she said.
A new activity this year was inflatable archery, where kids shot a big blue inflatable target with a Nerf-like arrow.
"It's very safe," Lindeman said.
Lindeman said the festival also saw crowd favorites — like bingo and snookball, a game of billiards played with soccer balls — make their return.
"Gaga is another popular one that brings the kids out, which is dodgeball inside an octagon," she said.
Tahdina Begum of Columbus was among the attendees, having set up a tent with her mother and two younger brothers. The family started coming to the Uncle Sam Jam a few years ago after Begum's brother told them about the event.
"Each year we loved it even more," she said. "It's our little tradition to come here."
Begum said her brother arrives early to set up the tent. The others bring the supplies later before they take part in the activities, including canoeing, Begum's favorite.
"We all come together as a family, so it's really nice to get together," she said.
Sophie Wise, 8, of Lincoln said she came out to the event for the first time last year. Her favorite part of the Uncle Sam Jam is getting to play the games and eat shaved ice.
"I get to spend time with people, and I get to celebrate the Fourth of July," Sophie said.
This year's Uncle Sam Jam was the first for Liam McGill of Lincoln. The 8-year-old said he loved getting to play at the park nearby.
"I'm looking forward to the water balloon fight," Liam said. "I just love getting wet."
Spirit Vaske of Lincoln first heard about the event earlier Wednesday while at the playground with her son. After seeing the food trucks pulling in and talking with someone from the park, she made the decision to attend.
"It sounded fun, so we just decided to come," Vaske said. "So far, it's been pretty cool. It looks like there’s a lot of fun stuff to do, a lot of good food, and we're excited to see the fireworks."
Like Begum, Vaske, a water enthusiast, said the activity she was looking forward to the most was canoeing.
Lindeman, who remembered going to the event as a young girl, said the Uncle Sam Jam is a perfect way to kick off the Fourth of July holiday.
"There's lots of fun activities, a firework display, food vendors. It's just a safe place to bring the kids," Lindeman said. "I just think there's something for everyone."