‘Traditions are just peer pressure from dead people’

I read that somewhat jarring statement not long ago, and something about it stayed with me.

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about traditions lately. It is, of course, the tradition-heavy time of year, when a lot of what we eat and buy and do is dictated by what we’ve always eaten and bought and done, and what our parents and grandparents ate and bought and did. Often, that’s a very good thing, filled with nostalgia and a meaningful connection to the past.

But not always. I’ve also been doing some honest evaluation of why I do what I do when it comes to the holidays. Some of this comes from the fact that, for a variety of reasons, the holidays are just my kids, my husband and myself this year. For just us, what do we really need? To that end, what do we really even truly want? What am I doing because it is meaningful and joyful, and how much of it is just what’s always been done?

We hear so much this time of year about how busy and stressed everybody is, and I think a lot of that comes from trying to recreate the past rather than creating a new present. Part of the joy of getting older and establishing your own family is that you get to decide how to celebrate. If you give yourself permission, you can let go of “have to.”