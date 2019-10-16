On a fairly regular basis, I go out of my way to let my children see me fail.
Believe me, it isn’t easy. When they’re little, our kids think we’re superheroes. It hasn’t occurred to them yet that we don’t have the answer to every question, that we don’t always know the right thing to do, that we don’t have every option available to us. It’s human nature to want to preserve that. Who wouldn’t want to be seen as a superhero?
When it comes to failing, I have plenty of opportunities. It just so happens that the great love of my life (outside of my family) is performing in musicals, which carries along with it a high degree of failure. Many auditions result in big letdowns. You can prepare, and practice, and do everything asked of you … but often you still don’t get the role. And no matter what performers tell you, it always hurts for a bit. Because of all that, I never used to mention my auditions to my kids. If and when I got cast, I’d tell them about it then. There’s something instinctual about hiding your failures and disappointments from your kids, and for a long time I did just that.
It has occurred to me, however, that I wasn’t doing my children any favors. As much as we’d love to think that our children will live lives of constant success, that likely won’t be the case. My kids are going to fail … and if they’re doing it right and taking the kinds of risks that lead to real fulfilment, they’ll fail big. They’re going to apply for internships and jobs they don’t get. They’re going to try out for teams they don’t make. They’re going to get a bad grade despite hard work. They’ll get their hearts broken by people and opportunities, no matter how much I wish that wasn’t the case. We can’t (and shouldn’t) protect our children from failure, but we can model how to face it. If I don’t teach them how, who will?
So now when I fail, I make it a point not to hide it from them. I let them see me be excited about opportunities, and work toward them … and if they don’t pan out, I think it’s OK for them to see that I’m disappointed or sad. Because if they see me get knocked down, then I also get to show them how to get myself up, dust myself off and move on. I can show them that failure isn’t the enemy. If I’m really on my game, I can show them how to use it to grow.
Here’s what I hope I can teach my kids: No matter how it might feel in the moment, failure is not the end of the world. Sadness is OK, disappointment is OK, but wasting a failure by missing the lesson (because there’s always a lesson) is not. I hope that what they learn is that taking risks and being vulnerable are good things, and that failure is a necessary side effect. It’s evidence that you’re trying, that you’re moving forward, that you’re pushing toward something.
I hope my failures show them that I’m not a superhero … and they don’t have to be either.