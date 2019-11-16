It was a chili kind of morning, which was fitting. Nothing epitomizes the change from summer to late fall like a pot of chili, a comfort food that that might best exemplify America's melting pot heritage.
It's both simple and complex in its flavor profile. And no two pots are exactly alike. Everyone has their own spin — their own take. And everyone believes theirs is the best.
Hard to argue.
It's all a matter of preference. And taste. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all. Some want their eyes to bug out and their noses to feel the sting of a spicy bowl of chili. In football terms we might call that smash-mouth chili.
Others might prefer a bit more finesse and presentation to their blend. It's more like one of those newfangled run-and-shoot spread football offenses.
There are no wrong answers.
And that makes for great debate.
That's why it bears repeating: Saturday was a chili kind of day around Memorial Stadium.
On the east side of campus, near fraternity row, a chili contest was held by a group of tailgaters. The row of crock pots featured, among others, recipes like Kyle Shepherd's, which was four-alarm Texas hot and punched you in the face, and Kellie Ristine's creamy white chicken chili with subtle hints of cilantro that wasn't nearly as spicy but packed a ton of flavor.
Meanwhile, less than a mile away, Bill Kuhlman was serving up his famous Billy Chili — a thick mixture of several kinds of meats, onions, green peppers and a tomato base with just enough kick to bring a tear to your eye — to all comers, including a large contingency from Wisconsin.
It was a running joke. The folks in Wisconsin know a little something about cheese — and, grudgingly, football. But chili is best left to those who know what they're doing.
Jeff Young was fine with that.
Every two years, he and a group of workmates from Bader Rutter's Milwaukee office make the journey to Lincoln to watch the Badgers take on the Huskers.
Next year, they'll host Bader Rutter's Lincoln office for the tailgate in Madison. (Brats and cheese curds, anyone?)
"We love coming to Lincoln," Young said. "Nebraska fans are the best in the Big Ten. They are the friendliest, most gracious and most accommodating fans I've ever seen."
Amisha and Eric Zettle, who now live in Los Angeles, felt the same kind of Midwest warmth as they walked the campus toward the stadium about 90 minutes before kickoff.
The couple, which is on a quest to visit 50 countries, 50 state capitals and every major sports venue in America, killed two birds with one stone on Saturday.
"This is our first time on this campus and we love it," Amisha said. "We absolutely love the Midwest and how friendly everyone is. Lincoln is a great place."
Even great places are tested, though. It's been a rough month in Lincoln where football is concerned. But like Saturday's fare, the best chili takes time, patience and the right ingredients.
There's never been a 10-minute chili worth eating. It takes some time for the ingredients to properly integrate and meld into something special. You might be hungry right now, but chili is most times worth the wait.
"You have to give this football program some time," Young said. "A coach like Scott Frost needs time. And I think they're going to give him a lot of rope."
Just in case anyone was worried — most people are able to hide their worries when the bloody Marys are flowing — Nebraska announced on Saturday morning that Frost had been signed to a two-year extension that will keep him on the sideline through 2026.
"In a couple of years, if it's still like this, you might start to wonder," Young said.
It could take longer, some say.
"I'm hoping it doesn't take five or six years, but it might," Kuhlman said. "I'll still be here no matter what."
That's the beauty — and the curse — of Nebraska, Young said. Milwaukee has professional baseball and basketball and the state has the Packers, which is Wisconsin's equivalent to the Huskers.
"This is the team in Nebraska," he said. "That's special. That's why the Huskers will be good again someday."