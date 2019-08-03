Lancaster County 4-H has announced Susan Holland of Lincoln as winner of the August Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
Holland has been a superintendent of the 4-H Home Environment, Heritage and Human Development areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair for six years.
“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because I enjoy seeing the kids bring their entries and seeing what they can do,” Holland says. “The 4-H’ers are so creative and talented. There is such a variety in the Home Environment area, it is fun to see all the entries. It brings back memories of my time in 4-H. Some projects, like a pillow, design board or furniture, are like what I did, but there are new classes incorporating technology or energy alternatives like solar or wind that are interesting to see. I just really enjoy giving back to such a great organization that was such a big part of my life!”