Again this year, StarTran will provide free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo trick-or-treat event, Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 26-30.
Shuttle service will begin at 4:15 p.m. and run about every 20 minutes until 9:15 p.m. from these locations:
• Lincoln High School parking lots at 22nd and Capitol Parkway, 23rd and Randolph streets, and on the east side of the school along Capitol Parkway.
• Antelope Park parking lots near the playground on Veterans Memorial Drive and on the south side of Auld Pavilion on Memorial Drive. Shuttle pickup is on the north side of Auld Pavilion near the playground.
For more shuttle information, call StarTran at 402-476-1234 or visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.
Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event. Hours are 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. each day, Oct. 26-30, at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Stop at 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All money raised directly supports the zoo and its animals. For more details/tickets, see lincolnzoo.org.