There's really no proper explanation for downtown Lincoln's transformation -- from a bustling place of business, government and higher learning to a football-crazed sea of red -- on gameday.
That said, we'll try to convey it with photos, gathered over the years by some of the state's best photo journalists, who have captured the emotion and passion of one of America's most time-tested fan bases.
They arrive early each Saturday for food, drinks and fellowship and stay until long after the final score has been determined.
These photos don't truly illustrate the excitement of a typical fall Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, but they are a starting point.