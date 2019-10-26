The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites children in fifth grade and younger and their families to three free Halloween events. Activities include Halloween-themed games and prizes. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and attendees are encouraged to wear a costume.
The schedule is as follows:
• Sunday, Oct. 27, two locations – 2 to 4 p.m. at the Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St., and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
• Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. – F Street Recreation Center, 1225 F St. In addition to games, community organizations will host “Track or Treat” stations offering free treats.
For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.