This year's LOSS Walk is set for Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Antelope Park, south of the Auld Recreation Center.

This year is the 10th year of the LOSS team providing hope, help and healing to families in Lincoln/Lancaster County who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Check-in will begin at 1 p.m. The walk will begin at 1:45 p.m. to honor loved ones lost and then celebrate survival. There will be food, fun and community resources for families.

For more details and to register, go to lossteamLNK.org.

