Lincoln Children’s Zoo President and CEO John Chapo donned his wizard garb (but the beard was real). Over 200 volunteers gave away 500,000 pieces of candy. And 16,000 guests wound their way through Boo at the Zoo, Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event, Oct. 26-30.
“Even Monday night when it snowed, we had 2,400 people come through,” said Chapo.
Since limited parking was available in the zoo lots, StarTran Bus Service provided free shuttles that ran before, during and after the event from Antelope Park and Lincoln High School. During the event, many attendees took a break from trick-or-treating to catch a ride on the zoo’s train.
Proceeds from Boo at the Zoo directly support the zoo and care for the animals.
Coming up
Another zoo fundraiser will be Zoo Lights Powered by LES, Nov. 29 through Dec. 30 from 6-9 p.m., when the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light shows in the Midwest, displaying over 250,000 LED lights. This new event will include a 34-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk and a 30-foot light tunnel. S’mores and hot cocoa stations will be set up throughout the zoo.
Those purchasing tickets for Zoo Lights Powered by LES will need to select a 30-minute time slot. The last ticket time will be one hour before closing (8 p.m.).
For more details and information on general admission and VIP tickets, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741.