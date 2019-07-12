{{featured_button_text}}

Two king penguin chicks that hatched in March are now on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

[Watch: Zoo puts king penguin chicks on display in Omaha]

The chicks are in a “chick pen” in the Antarctic penguin habitat, where they will remain until they molt their non-waterproof down feathers and gain their juvenile plumage. The zoo has 24 king penguins of only 283 in North America.

These two chicks were raised by adult males, which isn't typical for the species, a news release from the zoo said. Staff feed the chicks daily in the exhibit at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

King penguin breeding season begins in October. "In their habitat, computerized lighting changes cue the change in seasons. The exhibit is on a southern light cycle to mimic a penguin’s natural habitat, which means the lighting is brighter during Omaha’s winter months," the zoo said.

