Two king penguin chicks that hatched in March are now on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
[Watch: Zoo puts king penguin chicks on display in Omaha]
The chicks are in a “chick pen” in the Antarctic penguin habitat, where they will remain until they molt their non-waterproof down feathers and gain their juvenile plumage. The zoo has 24 king penguins of only 283 in North America.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
These two chicks were raised by adult males, which isn't typical for the species, a news release from the zoo said. Staff feed the chicks daily in the exhibit at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
King penguin breeding season begins in October. "In their habitat, computerized lighting changes cue the change in seasons. The exhibit is on a southern light cycle to mimic a penguin’s natural habitat, which means the lighting is brighter during Omaha’s winter months," the zoo said.
Omaha zoo babies
Coco and pup
Gemini's pup
Giraffe
Gentoo penguin chicks
Gentoo chicks
Zoo Baby Gorilla
Malayan tapir calf
Hippopotamus
Cheetah cubs
King penguin
Red ruffled lemurs
Chick Hatched on March 14
Chick Hatched on March 16 at 10 Days Old
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.