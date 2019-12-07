Haymarket Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 14

The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation will once again host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Atrium of the Candy Factory, located between Seventh and Eighth streets on P Street in the Historic Haymarket District.
Hosted by Brewsky's, the event will start with breakfast by Lazlo's, holiday music performed by pianist Dorothy Applebee, toy trains to view and Shades the Clown (Peppermint Twinkletoes) making balloon animals. Kids and their families can have their picture taken with Santa.
Tickets are $6 for ages 4 and up while admission is free for children age 3 and under. Advance ticket purchases are available at The Mill (Haymarket), From Nebraska Gift Shop, Brewsky’s, Buzzard Billy's, Burlington Antiques, the Haymarket Office and Downtown Lincoln Association. Tickets can also be purchased at the door while they last.
Also, Holidays in the Haymarket will offer horse and sleigh rides and other entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Visit lincolnhaymarket.org for more details or see Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District on Facebook.