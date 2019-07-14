This is surprising to exactly nobody who knows me, but I have very dramatic children.
My 4-year-old, in particular, has huge emotions lately. Luke can be having a great time, and one small injustice can reduce him to a screaming, sobbing pile of angst. In one recent instance, we had checked out new books from the library, gone swimming and stopped for ice cream with friends, and he had declared that he was having the “Best! Day! Ever!” That was when the bomb dropped – he decided he wanted to play with a toy that his sister was currently using, and I told him he couldn’t take it from her. That was it. He had a meltdown, crying that he was “having such a terrible day!”
“No you’re not,” I told him. “You’re having a bad minute.”
Nine times out of 10, my children ignore the things I say (maybe that’s an exaggeration, but only a slight one), but for some reason that got his attention. “No, I’m having a bad day!”
“Well, you got to go swimming and get books and eat ice cream and see friends, and even you said it was a great day. Just because one bad thing happened doesn’t mean all that other fun stuff didn’t happen. And it doesn’t mean the rest of the day won’t be great.”
He thought about it. “Fine! Then I’m having a bad minute!”
And ever since, that’s what he says. When a toy breaks, when he has to wait for a turn, when his brothers won’t do what he wants them to, when his sister has the thing he wants, when he can’t have a second popsicle, he says, “I’m having a bad minute!” It’s cute and funny, but also made me think about how often a lot of us say things like “I’m having a bad day” or “This just isn’t my week” or “I just have to get through this month.”
In reality, no day, week or month is all good or all bad. Regardless of what else is going on, there are always good moments, people who make us laugh, small pleasures that make us smile. “I’m having a bad day” puts a period on the sentence – the day might as well be over. “I’m having a bad minute” leaves the rest of the day open-ended, with the possibility that it’ll get better. When Luke says he’s having a bad minute, I’ve noticed that he calms down faster. He rides out his meltdown or blow-up, and then we figure out how to make the next minute different.
I’ve started trying it myself, and it really does help. I might be tired and overwhelmed now, but this morning I had a great moment with a friend. Later, I can make some tea and watch that show I’ve been saving. I’m definitely a believer that language matters, and a big lesson I’ve learned from my kids is that how we talk about things really does frame how we think about and approach them. Big, general statements, like declaring a day “bad,” don’t leave room for hope. And if there’s anything I want my children to carry with them, it’s the fact that there’s always room for hope.
So whatever is going on today, don’t let the broken toy make you forget the swimming pool. And don’t stop hoping for ice cream!