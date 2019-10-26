{{featured_button_text}}
Genealogical Society installs officers

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society recently installed officers for 2019-2020. They are (from left) Al Harlow, information technology manager; Michael George, president; Diane Kosch, treasurer; Nancy Eckles, vice president for programs/education; Linda Conroy, vice president for membership; and Pat Mehmken, secretary. Not pictured: Prudence Sadler, director; and Susan Dunn, newsletter editor. The Society meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. For more information, contact Jean Hulinsky at Luconnie@windstream.net or 402-464-5184.

 COURTESY PHOTO
