Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — “Frozen 2: Anna, Elsa and the Secret River” and “Frozen 2,” Little Golden Book — 11 a.m. Saturday. Get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Christmas door hanger painting class: Makit Takit — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday $30, 4720 Prescott Ave. Register: Makittakit.com.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 1. $5, adults; $4 (kids 4-18); $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Frozen 2: Family parties at Marcus Grand Theatre — noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy a variety of activities including making your own Olaf bag and paper snowflakes, snacks provided, movie tickets sold separately, see marcustheatres.com for a complete listing of Frozen 2 show times, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Kids night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 26. Dinner and listen to all your favorite childhood tunes, performed live by the Screamers staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Native American Heritage Month Family Tree night: Anderson Branch Library — 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Including readings of Native American stories, crafts, and a display of posters from Lincoln Public Schools “Rock Your Mocs” poster contest, 3635 Touzalin Avenue. Lincolnlibraries.org
Photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 8. Kids visiting will get a holiday wristlet while supplies last, 6100 O St.
Parents Night Out: Shop the Blocks — 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Drop your kids off and shop local businesses. Kids will participate in museum play, eat a snack and watch a movie, pick up your kid anytime up until 9 p.m. Call 402-477-4000 to sign up, Lincoln Children’s Museum 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Shop the Blocks — 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday. 4:30-8 p.m. Check-in at Single Barrel, 10th and P streets; 5-9 p.m. Support and shop participating businesses downtown, enjoy discounts, giveaways, samples from your favorite restaurants and a raffle; 9 p.m. Single Barrel after party, 10th and P streets; $7, advance; $10, day of; also check out the 13th Street Pollinator Flyway, flyway runs from R Street to the Lincoln Mall and includes 69 permanent beds filled primarily with native grasses and flowers. Tickets: downtownlincoln.org/explore/shop-the-blocks/purchase-pass
School's Out LPS day off — Bringing History to Life event: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 27. Topic is Major the Dog: True World War II Stories. This event will feature scavenger hunts, opportunities to explore art or music, hands-on activities, and read aloud stations, free event, 131 Centennial Mall North, history.nebraska.gov or 402- 471-4782.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools: 2 locations — Drop off metals, through April 22, 2020. Items accepted are aluminum, tin, pans, appliances and more, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Strong Kids Extravaganza: Northeast YMCA — 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Pickleball, round robin seeding, $20, ages 14 and up; 9:30-10:45 a.m. Check-in for chili cook-off and cupcake wars. Enter your own crockpot of chili or 2 dozen cupcakes, using this year's theme, "Extra-Extra, It's the Northeast Extravaganza," first, second and third place awards; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chili, cupcakes tasting and voting; $5 includes drink, samples, voting, a bowl of chili and a cupcake, pay the day of the event; 11:30 a.m. All day bake sale, while items last, proceeds benefiting the YMCA campaign Campaign-Strong Kids, providing scholarships for YMCA programs to youth and families in need, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 210. Ymcalincoln.org.
Nearby
Waverly Community Library's Holiday Tour of Homes — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24. Enjoy viewing six Waverly area homes, after the tour you are invited for a craft fair, basket raffle and refreshments at the Waverly Library, 11120 N. 141st St. Tickets available at the Waverly Library, inside of the Waverly Community Center. CityofWaverly.com or 402-786-0248.
Farms and seasonal activities
Arbor Day Farm "Tree Adventure" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including traveling the Treehouse Trail, exploring the south Table Creek Trail, learning in the Nature Explore classrooms, see "Trees in the Movies,” a 15–20 minute compilation of 90 scenes, from 66 classic movies in which trees have starring roles, get a free tree from the Lied Greenhouse, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $7; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, $7; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, $10; zip lines, fun lines, giant bounce pillow, Pirates Cove, Enchanted Forest, and Frontier Town and hayrides, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Save the Date
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company: 35th annual Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14; also 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 North 12th St. Tickets: $31-$51, $21-$38, students, available at the Lied Center box office (402) 472-4747 and online at liedcenter.org
Register
Turkey trot: Nov. 28. 8 a.m. One mile fun run or walk, $15; 8:30 a.m. 5k, $28; family registration; 9:15 a.m. awards and snacks. Family registration includes a family of five, no more than two adults ages 22 and over and three kids, 21 and younger, all living at the same address, add additional kids for $10 each, registrations received after the deadline of Nov. 22, do not guarantee T-shirts, race starts at Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th, across from the Cooper YMCA Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot