Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime: Jack Frost vs. the Abominable Snowman — 11 a.m. Saturday. Get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Christmas door hanger painting class: Makit Takit — 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, $30, 4720 Prescott Ave. Register: Makittakit.com.
College View Holiday Market — 9:50 a.m. Sunday. live music, Midnight Wanders Band; 10:00 a.m. indoor market hosting 27 vendors; noon, Frailin’ Hearts Band. Double up food program where families can bring $40 worth of food for $20, Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd. Sundayfarmersmarket.org/holiday-market/overview.html
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 1. $5, adults; $4 (kids 4-18); $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, 645 N. 14th St. Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Game Day Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, drop off kids; 11 a.m. game kickoff, leave the kids at the museum, parents with kids 12 and under, $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Holiday Makers Market: South of Downtown Art Hub — 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Hosting 15 makers, featuring wood work, illustrations, jewelry, printmaking, pop up kitchens Jujus Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 1247 S, 11th St.; also Pepe’s Bistro is open with fresh vegan an vegetarian food, 1411 S. 11th St.
Kids night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 19. Dinner and listen to all your favorite childhood tunes, performed live by the Screamers staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Oh Snap Science event: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, free with museum admission or membership, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org 0r 402-477-4000.
Operation Warm Week — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Friday. Drop off a new coat for a kid at Hurrdat, Railyard, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Photos with Santa : Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 8. Kids visiting will get a holiday wristlet while supplies last, 6100 O St.
Santa Arrival Parade and Tailgate: Gateway Mall — 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Outside Dick's Sporting Goods at the snowflake wall. Wear your game day gear for a photo opportunity with Santa and get a discount, 6100 O St.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools: 2 locations — Drop off metals, through April 22, 2020. Items accepted are aluminum, tin, pans, appliances and more, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Farms and seasonal activities
Arbor Day Farm "Tree Adventure" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including traveling the Treehouse Trail, exploring the south Table Creek Trail, learning in the Nature Explore classrooms, see "Trees in the Movies,” an enjoyable 15–20 minute compilation of 90 scenes, from 66 classic movies in which trees have starring roles, get a free tree from the Lied Greenhouse, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $7; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, $7; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, $10; zip lines, fun lines, giant bounce pillow, Pirates Cove, Enchanted Forest, and Frontier Town, Hayride through the spooky forest, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Nearby
Author Expo: Strategic Air Command Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Meet and greet with 12 authors, including a variety of subjects, authors will take the stage to share their creative ideas and autograph their books following the discussion, books available for purchase, admission is $12, adults; $11, seniors; $6, kids age 4-12, free for museum members, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. More information: SACmuseum.org.
Save the Date
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company: 35th annual Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14; also 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 North 12th St. Tickets: $31-$51, $21-$38, students, available at the Lied Center box office (402) 472-4747 and online at liedcenter.org
Register
Turkey Trot: Cooper YMCA — Nov. 28. 8 a.m. One mile fun run or walk, $15; 8:30 a.m. 5k, $28; family registration; 9:15 a.m. awards and snacks. Family registration includes a family of five, no more than two adults ages 22 and over and three kids, 21 and younger, all living at the same address, add additional kids for $10 each, registrations received after the deadline of Nov. 22, do not guarantee T-shirts, race starts at Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th, across from the Cooper YMCA Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot.