Events
You have free articles remaining.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Saturday. "Elbow Grease versus Motozilla," by John Cena. Elbow Grease is back to face off against Motozilla, but it's going to take teamwork from his four big brothers. Join in and listen to this story about the importance of believing in yourself, hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Career Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Lifestyles career fair hosted by Find Your Grind, helping middle and high school students find their true calling, The Bay, 2005 Y St. Findyourgrind.com
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Friday. Read a story, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market —10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Everyday Heroes at Copple Family YMCA — 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Featuring vendors and booths from heroes in our community including police officers, medical professionals and waste management; 6 p.m. One mile fun run begins; $10, adults, advance registration; $12, day of event; free for spectators, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Ymcalincoln.org/location/copple-family-ymca.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Hispanic Historic Commemoration — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Friday. Featuring speaker Blanca Ramirez-Salazar, performance of Los Mariachis de las Ciudad Estrella, honoring winners of the statewide essay contest for high school and college students and Hispanic heritage awards, State Capitol, second floor Rotunda, 1445 K St.
Life of the Party — 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $8 (adults); $7 (students), intermission, concessions available benefiting the Pius X Players, 6000 A St. Tickets: 402-422-0931.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Madcap Puppet show — 2 p.m. Sunday. Fully-staged story of the clown Pulcinella. The performers will be using giant body puppets, solo instruments and orchestra while interacting with the audience in an improvisational style. Arrive one hour before the concert for hands-on family activities including face painting, instrument petting zoo and crafts, $10, adults; $5, kids 7 and under; $50, family pass, O’Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 50th and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com 402-476-2211.
Prairie Pine Nature Reserve: “How is it Growing” walking tour — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Join in on a walking tour of Prairie Pines, with KZUM radio host of "How is it Growing?" Bob Henrickson, wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather. The Nature Preserve Course and Nature Ninja Course are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., kids must be accompanied by adults, no pets, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairie pines.org.
Wagon Rides at Pioneers Park — Friday-Sunday evenings, through Oct. 27. 30 minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Fall activities, festivals
Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides along the old Papio Creek bed, tree houses, small Western frontier town, 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Bloom Where You are Planted Farm — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, through Oct. 27. Hayrides, u-pick pumpkin patch, farm themed play areas, 40 foot tube slide, scavenger hunt; pumpkin barn and vintage market featuring antiques, handmade goods, seasonal decor and gifts; School House Cafe, food and beverages for purchase; admission is $7, adults; free, kids 2 and under. At the cafe military members, police officers, fire and rescue volunteers receive $1 off per immediate family member during regular hours, when presenting ID, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com or 402-267-4104.
JK's Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Bushel of fun corn box loaded full of loose corn for kids to play in, barnyard petting zoo, combine slide, pirate ship and tractor-pulled hay rides to the pumpkin patch; funnel cakes, kettle corn, fried pickle chips, hot dogs, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, $11 including all the activities on the farm and one pumpkin any size, 757 Bluff Road. Jkspumpkinpatch.com or 402-430-9135.
Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, barbecue, wine tasting, nature trail, hands-on activities at the educational center, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Pumpkin Jack Kids Festival at Eagle Hallow Haunts — Festival Hours: 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring two cans of non-perishable food for free admission, festival activities including trunk or treating, 4:30 p.m., costume contest, live music, Bouncy the Clown, campfire, photo opportunity, hot cocoa and s'mores and guided tour through the Laminion Haunt. Regular hours of operation: 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Friday-Saturday. Haunted attractions, fire pits, DJ and full concessions, Eagle Raceway, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. Eaglehollowhaunts.com 402-438-2595.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday; the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Hay rack ride, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted graveyard, live performances, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Register
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. 40 trick-or-treat booths, all the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.