Events
You have free articles remaining.
4-H Information night — 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Find out how kids can join a club, ages 5-18, no fees to join, kids can choose from 150 subjects to learn about, see bunnies and llamas, free hot dogs, 444 Cherry Creek Road, Lancaster Extension Education Center.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Saturday. “A Night at the Bookstore: A Barnsie and Noble Adventure,” by Josh Funk, hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Friday. Read a story, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market —10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Disney On Ice: World’s of Enchantment — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Game Day Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Drop off kids; 3 p.m. Game kickoff. Leave the kids at the museum and go to the game, parents with kids 12 and under. $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
HomeSchool Wednesdays: Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 2020. Examine objects and photos on display, interact with experts, hands-on activities, 131 Centennial Mall South. HistoryNebraska.gov or 402-471-4754.
Pumpkin fun run — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Heats every 20 minutes, Saturday. Each runner gets a T-shirt, medal, commemorative cup, post race snacks and gift certificates. The new course begins and ends at the Smoke Signal Statue at Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., $15, register: NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
Sensory Safari at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-noon. Wednesday. Visually and sensory impaired guests will have the opportunity to touch, feel, hear and smell at interpretative stations. Nature experts available at each station, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Sensory Night free event: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. No registration needed. For families with special needs kids, the music will be off, and free sensory kits will be available, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Step up for Down Syndrome walk — 8 a.m. Festivities; 9:20 a.m. Walk begins. Saturday. $15, adults and kids over 13 years old; $10, kids 3-13); VIP, free, walkers with Down Syndrome, includes short-sleeve T-shirt. Register: ds-stride.org/dsafstepup/register
Wagon Rides at Pioneers Park — Friday-Sunday evenings, through Oct. 27. 30 minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Fall activities, festivals
Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11;30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides along the old Papio Creek bed, tree houses, small western frontier town, 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Crete Great Pumpkin Festival — 5-midnight. Thursday. 5-8 p.m. Dine at the Brew House, benefiting the FBLA Scholarships; 7 p.m.-midnight, Terror on 12th Street Haunted House, Sokol Hall, 12th and Norman Avenue; 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Pumpkin Pancake feed and Mayor's fun run, City Park; Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Main festival including craft show, farmer's market, zipline down Main Street, exotic animal exhibit, inflatables, carnival games, food court and more. 12th Street, from Kingwood to Linden. Cretepumpkinfest.com or cretechamber.org
Pumpkin Festival at Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, barbecue, wine tasting, nature trail, hands-on activities at the educational center, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday; Oct. 6, the Scary Farm activity is not open, gates close at 6 p.m., farm closes at 7 p.m. Roca Berry farm activities include the Pumpkin Farm with a variety of activities, the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
The Scarecrow Patch — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon- 7 p.m. Sunday; Monday-Thursday, by appointment only. Hayrack rides, pick your own pumpkin, Scarecrow Fort, Barnyard Petting Zoo, Human Foosball, Country Store and more. 574 Denton Road, St. Libory. Reservations Thescarecrowpatch.com or (308) 687-6254.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Hay rack ride, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted graveyard, live performances, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
High school theater shows
Life of the Party — 7 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Oct. 13. $8 (adults); $7 (students), intermission, concessions available benefiting the Pius X Players, 6000 A St. Tickets: 402-422-0931.
Peter and the Starcatcher — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $8 (adults); $5 (students). The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Tickets: Lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz
And then They Came for Me : Remembering the World of Anne Frank — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p p.m. Sunday. $10 (adults); $8 (students and kids), 7001 S. 14th St. Tickets: call the theater box office at 402-436-1335.
Register
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. 40 trick-or-treat booths, all the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.