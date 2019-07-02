Events
"A Universe of Stories" — Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program — A variety of activities available for families and kids throughout the summer, at your nearest library, check the website for more information: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Barnes & Noble: Passport to Playcation — 6:30 p.m. July 5. All ages are welcome to join in on hands on activities, free, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Barnes and Noble Storytime event — 11 a.m. July 6. “ How to Catch A Dinosaur,” by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton. , hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Blue Star Museum program: Free admission for military families Lincoln Children's Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; Thursdays 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays 1-5 p.m. June 12-Sept. 2. Museum will participate in Blue Star museum program, providing free admission to all military personnel and families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Brock’s Boutique: Free clothing — 9 a.m.-Noon. July 6. All ages are welcome to get free clothing, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Butterfly Count: Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m. July 6. The event starts at Pioneers Park Nature center, then moves to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, participants should be prepared to hike for two hours on uneven ground, dress appropriate for weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring water, $6, butterfly experts and park guides will be at both locations, must register: 402-441-7895, Start at Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., end up at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton.
“Cherish Nebraska” exhibition at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; also open until 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. View the cultural and natural history of Nebraska with interactive and educational activities, fourth floor, Nebraska History Museum, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2642.
College View Farmers' market — 10 a.m. July 7. Featuring the Master Gardeners Program, families can use their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Family Late Night event — 5-8 p.m. July 11. New games and activities throughout the museum available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Free Community Breakfast — 8-10 a.m. July 6. The whole family is invited to join on eating eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, free, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Haymarket Farmers' market — 8 a.m.-noon. July 6. Items for purchase including artwork, baked goods, food, beverages, crafts, jewelry, furniture, yard art and more; live performers stage at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Hy-Vee Lil Chefs: Hawaiian Luau cooking + fit class — 10 a.m. July 11. Kids ages 3-11 are invited to come join dietitian Courtney and learn to make Hawaiian foods. Kids will learn how to prepare 2 to 3 recipes during the class. At the end of class everybody will go outside to the south yard and play an active learning game. Parents are encouraged to come for last 20-30 minutes of class during active time, outside activity is optional. Parents must accompany kids, and are encouraged to attend the class for at least 20-30 minutes, $12 per kid, Hy-Vee, Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive. Register:cwarday@hy-vee.com or call 402-421-2462.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Smallfoot” — 10 a.m. July 7-9. $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance. Also, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance, and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files/amfam_kd_electronicvoucher_summer2019.pdf to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Lunch Box Mysteries: Peanut butter and jelly — 10-10:30 a.m. July 11. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are easy to make, but where do the ingredients in your sandwich come from? Engage in storytime to discover the journey that your sandwich takes to end up on your plate, session is provided by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. Peanut butter or soy butter will be available along with grape jelly to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrens.org or 402-477-4000.
Movies in the Park “Wonderpark” — 8 p.m. July 12. Bring your blanket, chair and snacks, free movie, Shildneck Bandshell, Antelope Park, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at Memorial Drive and A streets. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/party/index.htm.
Roller Skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Star City Shores — 12:30-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Families can enjoy a large public pool area, multiple water slides, picnic tables and pool chairs, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Lincoln.ne.gov/CITY/parks/parksfacilities/pools or 402-441-7847.
"Stories for Everybody" Book group for Spanish speaking skills — 11 a.m.-noon. July 6. Families are invited to a bilingual book reading group, learn to read aloud, discuss books and visit the library regularly, registration is required: call 402-314-8249, Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-8500.
Trendwood Parade and Potluck — 11 a.m. July 4. All are invited to view the patriotic parade of decorated bikes, wagons, tricycles and kiddy cars. Attendees will recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a potluck picnic lunch, and participate in games. Each family brings a main dish, salad or dessert, tableware, drink and lawn chairs or blankets, parking is on 77th Street, Sycamore Drive and Devoe Drive, 77th and A streets.
Uncle Sam Jam Independence day celebration — 4 p.m.-10 p.m. July 3. Food and beverages available for purchase, bring blankets and lawn chairs, fireworks and music, free, Oak Lake Park, 12th and Charleston streets.
Concerts
Capital City Jazz series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. July 8. Monday Night Big Band, 440 S. 11th St.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. July 3, Rusty White Quartet; July 10, The Kramer Sisters Band, families can enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Municipal Band: Antelope Park concert series — 7 p.m. July 7. "Red, White and Blue: Celebrating our Country," Patriotic music for the season's opening concert, Bob Krueger, conductor; Kalvin Schreiner, soloist, John Shildneck Memorial Banshell, free, bring a blanket, lawn chair, and snacks, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Telegraph Summer Concert Series — 6-9 p.m July 10. Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, concessions available, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
Nearby Independence Day events
Hickman Independence Day Fireworks Show — 10-11 p.m. July 4. Come watch the fireworks show put on by Midwest Fireworks Wholesalers and Hickman Area Economic Development, bring a blanket or lawn chair, enjoy the show, Main Park, 100 Main St., Hickman.
Seward Independence day events — 7 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4. Car show, craft and vendor market, 2 and 10K freedom runs, information booth, (Fifth and Seward streets); National Guard Museum, (201 N. Eighth); 4 p.m. Grand parade, (1st and Seward to 14th and Seward streets); 10 p.m. fireworks show, (Plum Creek Park at Karol Kay Blvd. and Waverly Road.) More information: julyfourthseward.com or 402-643-4189.
Waverlyfest — 7 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4. Come join the Fourth of July celebration including a pancake feed, a parade, ice cream social money toss, sand volleyball, beer garden, bring a blanket or lawn chair, swimming and the celebration finale is with a fireworks display at Lawson Park, Waverly Plaza, North 141st Street, Waverly.