Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “The Crayons' Christmas” — 11 a.m. Saturday. Book by Drew DeWalt, hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Beauty Princess Magical Reading party: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wands and Whimsy entertainment company's Beauty Princess character, $35 ticket admits child and parent; story time,meet and greet with princess, crafts and snacks, 130 S. 13th St. Register: wandswhimsy.com or call the book shop at 402-781-0459.
Book Swap room — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sunday. SNAP cards accepted, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight: Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 1. $5, adults; $4 (kids 4-18); $3, museum adult member; $2, museum kid member, no showings on home game days, Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.
Family and Kids night at Screamers — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 5. Performers in character costumes, dance party, kids 10 and under eat free from the kids menu with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Read for Resilience event and trauma support: Walt Branch Library — 1 p.m. Saturday. Kids third grade and under and their parents or caregivers are invited to attend a program designed to help families cope with trauma, loss and grief, 6701 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402441-4460.
Halloween activities, farms and pumpkin patches
Goodwill L’il Monsters Trick-or-Treat: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Kids 12 and under, participating stores will hand out treats, get a recycled tote upon entry to the mall, enter the DIY costume contest, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides, tree houses, small Western frontier town, 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. 40 trick-or-treat booths, proceeds support the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, must register, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Day of the Dead event: 3 locations / Bennet Martin Library / Nebraska History Museum / Bourbon Theatre — 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Event schedule: 1-4:30 p.m. Skull making crafts and story time, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; 1-5:30 p.m. Screen printing activities, face painting, crafts and letter writing, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall, North; 1-2:30 p.m. Mexican traditional music from Omaha's Mariachi Zapata, Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; 1-2:30 p.m. Family story time with Magdalena Benton, Bennett Martin Public Library; 2:30-4 p.m. Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca dancers performance, Bourbon Theatre; Ofrendas collection of traditional Mexican ritual objects, Bourbon Theatre. Pepe's Kitchen pop-up. More information: Downtownlincoln.org.
Eagle Hallow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Friday-Saturday. Haunted attractions, fire pits, DJ and full concessions; Eagle Raceway, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. Eaglehollowhaunts.com or 402-438-2595.
You have free articles remaining.
Fallbrook YMCA Trunk-or-Treat — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Treats, crafts, games, giveaways, 700 Penrose Drive.
Halloween ComicFest: Trade A Tape Comic Center — 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. All ages, wear costumes, treats and free comic giveaways, discount on purchases, 145 S. 9th St.
Halloween Party: Lincoln Berean Church — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Costumes not required, inflatables, glow room, carnival games, free admission, 6400 S 70th St.
JK's Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Barnyard petting zoo, combine slide, pirate ship and tractor-pulled hay rides to the pumpkin patch; funnel cakes, kettle corn, fried pickle chips, hot dogs, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, $11 including all the activities on the farm and one pumpkin any size, 757 Bluff Road. Jkspumpkinpatch.com or 402-430-9135.
Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children’s Museum: Spooky Expanding Ghosts — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. 20 minute demonstration, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildren'smuseum.org.
Light up the Dark Halloween alternative event: Piedmont Park Church — 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Bouncy houses, games, food, Bible story themed rooms to walk through, and candy treats, free event, 4801 A St.
Parks and Recreation Halloween event: F Street Recreation Center — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. 1225 F St. Kids age fifth grade and younger are invited, games, prizes, trick-or-treat stations, free event, all kids must be accompanied by an adult. More information: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday; the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Hayrack ride, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Trunk-or-Treat: Grace Lutheran Church — 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Wear your costumes, get treats, games, hands-on activities, free, 2225 Washington St. Egrace.org.
Trunk-or-Treat: Word of Life Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Wear your costumes, get treats, free, 200 Fletcher Ave.
Nearby
Donutfest at Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy apple, strawberries and cream, cherry and pumpkin donuts, along with ice cream, live music, face painting, balloon artist, apple picking, hay rack rides and gift shopping, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.