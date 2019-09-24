Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Saturday. Featuring “How I Met My Monster,” by Amanda Noll, Ethan goes to sleep and awakes to find five colorful sets of eyes blinking at him from beneath his bed. A colorful parade of quirky, squeaky little monsters compete to become Ethan’s monster, hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Bugfest at UNL Entomology Hall — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Insect Zoo, Bronco Bugs, face painting, Insect Sight and Sound Challenge, Insect Art, and Build-A Bee Habitat, 1700 East Campus Mall. Events.unl.edu or 402-472-8679.
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Friday. Read a story, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre: "The Little Mermaid" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.; 5:15 p.m. Sept. 20-22, $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Free Fall Fest at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Families and friends can enjoy activities around the trails, wagon rides, live music, live bird show, and tons of great native plants to be given away and purchased. Bring your own picnic and celebrate the beauty and diversity of the prairie, $5 suggested donation for adults, free for kids 12 and under, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org/events/fall-fest.
Game Day Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 5 p.m. Saturday. Drop off kids; 6:30 p.m. Game kickoff. Leave the kids at the museum and go to the game, parents with kids 12 and under. Register early, spots fill up fast, $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Sunday. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit your local library branch and show your library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for PieZano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Members extra hours: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by 1st National Bank, zoo members get exclusive extra hours, great perks including free cookies from Runza for the first 1,000 members, giveaways for kids, and additional Animal Encounter shows. The zoo is open to non-members 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Oh Snap Science “Why do leaves change colors?”: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Live demonstration encouraging kids to learn more about science, hands-on activity free with regular admission, parents come along and learn too, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Senior Discount Days at the Zoo: Every Tuesday and Thursday in September — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Seniors age 62 and older get half price admission, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Sensory Safari at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 2. Visually and sensory impaired guests will have the opportunity to touch, feel, hear and smell at interpretative stations located throughout the zoo. Nature experts from organizations across Nebraska will engage visitors at each station, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Wild Wagon Rides at Pioneers Park — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy wild flowers and wildlife on a 30 minute ride through the prairie, spaces are limited, public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, $4 per person, Pioneers Park nature Center, Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Pumpkin Patches, Orchards and Festivals Nearby
Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, disovery rides, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website for all ticket and pass prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11;30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides through 20 acres of woods along the old Papio creek bed, unique tree houses, version of a small western frontier town, including a 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, pick-your-own, Great Pumpkin Roundup with pumpkins and other fall crops, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Crete Great Pumpkin Festival — 5-midnight. Oct. 4. 5-8 p.m. Dine at the Brew House, benefiting the FBLA Scholarships; 7 p.m.-midnight, Terror on 12th Street Haunted House, Sokol Hall, 12th and Norman Avenue; 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Pumpkin Pancake feed and Mayor's fun run, City Park, 12th street from Kingwood to Linden; Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Main festival including craft show, farmer's market, zipline down Main Street, zoo exotic animal exhibit, inflatables, carnival games, great pumpkin competition, food court and more. 12th Street, from Kingwood to Linden. Cretepumpkinfest.com or cretechamber.org
Pumpkin Festival at Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, barbecue for purchase, wine tasting, walk the nature trail, hands-on activities at the educational center, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday. Please note on the following Sundays: Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, the Scary Farm activity is not open, gates close at 6 p.m., farm closes at 7 p.m. Roca Berry farm activities include the Pumpkin Farm with a variety of activities, the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Experience the old-fashioned hay rack ride, food stands, activities including the lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted graveyard, live performances, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. 40 trick-or-treat booths, all the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Monday night Big Band, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon, Wednesday, The Timsmen Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.