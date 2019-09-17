Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime: Batman 5 minute stories — 11 a.m. Saturday. Featuring Batman and the other DC superheroes in action, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Catch a Cop Lincoln Police Department kids 5K and fun run — 9 a.m. Saturday. Bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, smoothies, bikes, fire trucks, police cars, music and more, $15 registration fee, Mahoney Park, 3600 N. 70th St. Register: secure.getmeregistered.com/register.php?event_id=132003&c=
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Friday, Read a story, enjoy books, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Craft Thursdays: Makit Takit — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Bring your own knitting, crochet or other portable projects to work on in a creative environment with others, meet new friends, feel free to bring in food and drink. Free. 4720 Prescott Ave. Makittakeit.com or 402-483-4232.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre "Peter Pan" — Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Free admission: Smithsonian Museum Day at Morrill Hall — 9:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. View Elephant Hall showcasing mammoths and mastodons of Nebraska's past, newly renovated fourth floor featuring Cherish Nebraska, other popular exhibits include Minerals and Meteorites, Bizarre Beasts and the Hall of Nebraska Wildlife, nationwide event tickets can be downloaded at smithsonian.com/museumday, Nebraska State Museum, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Family Tree event at Morrill Hall: Sunday with a Scientist — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy learning about the family trees of elephants and whales, analyzing fossil evidence, construct an ancient landscape using fossil pollen, recreate an elephant family tree using fossil teeth; 20 minute screening "When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time," 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Harvest Moon Festival — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. The Asian Community Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield are sponsoring a variety of activities including lantern lighting, cultural performance, live music, authentic Asian cuisine and hands-on activities, Antelope Park Bandshell, 3240 Sumner St. at Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Shop art and enjoy Lincoln Calling music performances. Locations include: P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13 and 14th streets between P and Q, and Tower Square. Map at Artscene.org.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit your library branch during Sept. and renew or sign up for a new card, get coupons for PieZano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Members extra hours: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. Presented by 1st National Bank, zoo members get exclusive extra hours, great perks including free cookies from Runza for the first 1,000 members, giveaways for kids, and additional animal encounter shows. The zoo is open to non-members 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Saturday with a naturalist — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit the trails to learn about plants, animals and insects, open to all ages, register by Wednesday, $5, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Saturday's walk will be along the trails, kids must be accompanied by an adult, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks or 402-441-7895.
Senior Discount Days at the Zoo: Every Tuesday and Thursday in September — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seniors age 62 and older get half-price admission, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Streets Alive: free health and wellness outdoor event — 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can walk, bike, skate, run, or stroll through a 2 mile traffic-free route that includes free health and wellness resources and information, music, dance, art, sports demonstrations, join-in fitness classes and fresh local produce. The event is family, kid, pet, and wheelchair friendly. This year, Streets Alive is collaborating with the Lincoln Calling Musical festival, the Lincoln Arts Council Show, and the LPD Catch a Cop Fun Run, creating a week of outdoor fun, Cooper Park Neighborhood, 8th and F streets. Healthylincoln.org.
Young Athletes Yoga — 11:15 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Four week series of 45 minute yoga classes for kids 8-15, parents can run errands while your kids are in class, $40, four weeks; $12, walk-ins, 4640 Champlain Drive, Suite 125. Lincolnyinyangyoga.com
Nearby
Apple Jack Festival at Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, pollinator playground, barbecue for purchase, walk the nature trail, hands-on activities at the educational center, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Experience the old-fashioned hay rack ride, food stands, activities including the Lost Pumpkin Mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted graveyard, live performances, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Register
Out of the Darkness: Suicide prevention walk — 11:30 a.m. Check-in. Saturday; Noon, walk begins, Chatauqua Park, 400 Ella St., Beatrice. Register: afsp.donordrive.com or 402-239-0787.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Monday night Big Band, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — noon, Wednesday, Jive Merchant Band; Sept. 25 The Timsmen Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Hub and Soul concerts — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jack Hotel Band, bring your own chair or blanket, food and craft beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Calling Party Kickoff, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.
Music Festival
Lincoln Calling — Sept. 18-22. 80 bands, 8 venues and 4 days filled with music. See website for tickets full listing of bands at lincolncalling.com.