Events
Apple Fest: Christ United Methodist — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7. Food trucks, vendors, craft activities, hands-on activities, live music and the apple orchard will be available, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org or Facebook.com/events/342367123322679.
Cowboy Dressage Finals — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 7; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: Celebrate our one-millionth storytime — 11 a.m. Sept. 7. Enjoy "Dr Suess's Horse Museum," by Dr. Suess, and illustrator Andrew Joyner, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Bilingual Storytime — 2-3 p.m. Sept. 8. Enjoy a story in English and a second language, songs or games, plus a craft to wrap up the hour, while storytime is intended for ages 3-8, activities will be fun and educational for all ages, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com or 402-477-7770.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Sept 10. Read a story, enjoy books, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sep 8. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Craft Thursdays: Makit Takit — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 5. Bring your own knitting, crochet or other portable projects to work on in a creative environment with others, meet new friends, feel free to bring in food and drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. Makittakit.com or 402-483-4232.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre "Moana" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. Sept. 6-8, $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Fallbrook Farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 12. items for purchase, Ying Yang Yoga will provide free yoga, outdoors, bring a mat, towel, something to drink and bug spray, 600 Fallbrook Blvd. Fallbrook Farmer's market.com and Lincolnyingyangyoga.com.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Grandparents Day at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Celebrate Grandparents Day with one free admission for grandpa and grandma all day, Grandparents must be accompanied by a grandchild to receive free admission, sponsored by Complete Hearing, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Nebraska Book Festival Children's book party — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7; 10:30 a.m. "Storytelling" presentation by award-winning children's book author, Janice Harrington; 11:30 a.m. "Writing" is the second presentation. Throughout the event there will be hands-on activities for ages K-3 including book bingo, book sales and treats, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Bookfestival.ne.gov or Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-4250.
Senior Discount Days at the Zoo: Every Tuesday and Thursday in September — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seniors age 62 and older get half price admission, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. Items for purchase and Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit their local library branch during September and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. First Monday Jazz jam, free, food and beverages available for purchase, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — noon, Sept 4, Swing Fever; Sept. 11, 2 Gals & A Guitar, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Hub and Soul concerts — Sept. 5, McGovern String Band, bring your own chair or blanket, food and beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Spare Change; Sept. 11, B Street Band, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.