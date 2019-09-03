{{featured_button_text}}
College View Farmers Market

Shoppers look at the baked goods at the Kitchen Sink Bakery stand earlier this year at the College View Farmers Market. College View, Fallbrook and the Haymarket all host farmers markets in the coming week.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star file photo

Events

Apple Fest: Christ United Methodist — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7. Food trucks, vendors, craft activities, hands-on activities, live music and the apple orchard will be available, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org or Facebook.com/events/342367123322679

Cowboy Dressage Finals — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 7; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Barnes & Noble Storytime: Celebrate our one-millionth storytime — 11 a.m. Sept. 7. Enjoy "Dr Suess's Horse Museum," by Dr. Suess, and illustrator Andrew Joyner, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.

Bilingual Storytime — 2-3 p.m. Sept. 8. Enjoy a story in English and a second language, songs or games, plus a craft to wrap up the hour, while storytime is intended for ages 3-8, activities will be fun and educational for all ages, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com or 402-477-7770.

Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.

Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Sept 10. Read a story, enjoy books, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com

College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sep 8. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.

Craft Thursdays: Makit Takit — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 5. Bring your own knitting, crochet or other portable projects to work on in a creative environment with others, meet new friends, feel free to bring in food and drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. Makittakit.com or 402-483-4232. 

Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre "Moana" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. Sept. 6-8, $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.

Fallbrook Farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 12. items for purchase, Ying Yang Yoga will provide free yoga, outdoors, bring a mat, towel, something to drink and bug spray, 600 Fallbrook Blvd. Fallbrook Farmer's market.com and Lincolnyingyangyoga.com.

Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Grandparents Day at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Celebrate Grandparents Day with one free admission for grandpa and grandma all day, Grandparents must be accompanied by a grandchild to receive free admission, sponsored by Complete Hearing, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.

Nebraska Book Festival Children's book party — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7; 10:30 a.m. "Storytelling" presentation by award-winning children's book author, Janice Harrington; 11:30 a.m. "Writing" is the second presentation. Throughout the event there will be hands-on activities for ages K-3 including book bingo, book sales and treats, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Bookfestival.ne.gov or Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-4250. 

Senior Discount Days at the Zoo: Every Tuesday and Thursday in September — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seniors age 62 and older get half price admission, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.

Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. Items for purchase and Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.

Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit their local library branch during September and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.

Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.  

Concerts

Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. First Monday Jazz jam, free, food and beverages available for purchase, 11th and K streets.

Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — noon, Sept 4, Swing Fever; Sept. 11, 2 Gals & A Guitar, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Hub and Soul concerts — Sept. 5, McGovern String Band, bring your own chair or blanket, food and beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.

Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Spare Change; Sept. 11, B Street Band, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments