Events
Art Event: South of Downtown Art Hub — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Art show by Andrea Jenkins, showcasing her work and original abstract watercolors produced by her adult students, 6 p.m. Live poetry reading; 7 p.m. live music with the Jonah Bennett Jazz Band, food available throughout the event from JuJu’s Vegan Cajun Cuisine, pop-up vegan pastry chef Maggie Wallace, more live music with DJ Ol Moanin, 1247 S. 11th St.; also Pepe’s Bistro has food available for purchase, 1311 S. 11th St.
Art in the Garden: "Moon River" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. More than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery showcasing mixed media, clothing, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, woodworking, all displayed next to the plantings and the ponds, a portion of the proceeds support the Sunken Gardens, 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Saturday. Featuring “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party,” by Kimberly and James Dean. Hands-on activities. Get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Friday, Read a story, enjoy books, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Craft Fair at The Woodlands at Hillcrest — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 13. Enjoy a variety of homemade boutique items, baked goods, funds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, 9421 Gable Pines Rd (next to Hillcrest Country Club).
Craft Thursdays: Makit Takit — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Bring your own knitting, crochet or other portable projects to work on in a creative environment with others, meet new friends, feel free to bring in food and drink. Free. 4720 Prescott Ave. Makittakeit.com or 402-483-4232.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre "Cinderella" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. Sept. Friday-Sunday, $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Family event: Hogwart’s Night — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character, or create your own look. Participate in the costume contest. Stop by the wand shop and see which wand picks you. Listen in on a potions class. Hogwarts-themed treats and drinks available for purchase. Free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years. Free for kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Fish Fry: Mason Lodge No. 19 — 4:30-7 p.m. All you can eat fish, fried potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, coffee, tea and water, $10, 4430 N. 70th St.
Game Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 5:30 p.m. Drop off kids; 7 p.m. Game kickoff, leave the kids at the museum and go to the game, parents with kids 12 and under, $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Seventh and P streets.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit your library branch during Sept. and renew or sign up for a new card, get coupons for PieZano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Members extra hours: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by 1st National Bank, zoo members get exclusive extra hours, great perks including free cookies from Runza for the first 1,000 members, giveaways for kids, and additional animal encounter shows. The zoo is open to non-members 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Music Event — 7 p.m. Sept. 18. Thollem McDonas will speak about music, his travels and collaborations with filmmakers and musicians, he will also perform live music with his electric piano, free event, Polley Music Library, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Oh Snap Science Paper Rockets: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Live demonstration encouraging kids to learn more about science, hands-on activity, free with regular admission, parents come along and learn, too. Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Second Saturday Mindfulness of Indigenous Peoples event: Prairie Pines Nature Preserve — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 1-2 p.m. Kids' hands-on nature activities, live music with flutist Jerry Meyer; 2 p.m. Adult and kids yoga in the woods, instructor Maggie Mae Squires, Yin Yang Yoga, bring a mat, water and bug spray. Donations accepted for adult class; 3 p.m. Presentation about Indigenous People, speaker Nancy Gillis, former director of Neihardt Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., nature center trails, kids must be accompanied by an adult. No pets. Smoothies available for purchase, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org
Senior Discount Days at the Zoo: Every Tuesday and Thursday in September — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seniors age 62 and older get half-price admission, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Nearby
Aircraft Adventure series — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Featuring the KC-97 Stratofreighter aifrcraft. Displays with unique artifacts from the museum's collection, presentation topic is on early aerial refueling and the role Lincoln played in refueling, $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12, free, kids under 3 and members, Strategic Air Command Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
Opening Day at Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday. Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Experience the old-fashioned hay rack ride, barnyard adventure rider, food stands, walk through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail, graveyard, live performances and play on a variety of activities, see website for admission, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Register
Out of the Darkness: Suicide prevention walk — 11:30 a.m. Check-in. Sept. 21. Noon, walk begins, Chatauqua Park, 400 Ella St., Beatrice. Register: afsp.donordrive.com or 402-239-0787.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Monday night Big Band, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — noon, Wednesday, 2 Gals and a Guitar; Sept. 18, Jive Merchant Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Hub and Soul concerts — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, A Ferocious Jungle Cat, bring your own chair or blanket, food and craft beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.
Nebraska Chamber Players — 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Family-friendly events, for music lovers of all ages, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a variety of beverages, $5-$88, Ron Hull Studio Nebraska Education Television, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, B Street Band; Sept. 18, Lincoln Calling Party Kickoff, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.