Events
Barnes & Noble Incredibuilds Star Wars Event — 7 p.m. Friday. Calling all rebels, you are invited to build your very own BB-8 from IncrediBuilds to take home. limited quantities, sign-up required, get a coupon for a $1 Rice Krispie bar, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: No More Monsters Under Your Bed — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book that conquers fears about monsters, by Jordan Chouteau, hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap room — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Children’s Storytime— 10-11 a.m. Friday. Read a story, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Game Day Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 1 p.m. Saturday, drop off kids; 2:30 p.m. game kickoff. Leave the kids at the museum and go to the game, parents with kids 12 and under. $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Teen Night and Rising Stars Talent night — 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday. fifth though ninth graders can compete to sing, dance, play an instrument or show your comedy routine, prizes Downtown YMCA, 1039 P St. 402-434-9230.
Wagon Rides at Pioneers Park — Friday-Sunday evenings, through Sunday. 30 minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Halloween activities, farms and pumpkin patches
All kids 12 and under Goodwill L’il Monsters Trick-or-Treat: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Participating stores will hand out treats, get a recycled tote upon entry to the mall, photo opportunity at frightfully fun photo booth, KFRX booth, giveaways, wear costumes and enter the DIY costume contest, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Arbor Day Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Activities including corn maze, elevated tree houses, s'mores, u-pick apples and pumpkins, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides along the old Papio Creek bed, tree houses, small Western frontier town, 3-story, 120-foot long pirate ship, campfires, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Bellevueberryfarm.com/calendar or 402-331-5500.
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, through Oct. 27. Hayrides, u-pick pumpkin patch, farm-themed play areas, 40 foot tube slide, food and beverages for purchase; admission is $7, adults; free, kids 2 and under. At the cafe military members, police officers, fire and rescue volunteers receive $1 off per immediate family member during regular hours, when presenting ID, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com or 402-267-4104.
Cooper YMCA Halloween party — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. $1 for goodie bags that include coupons, candy and coloring sheets, food available for purchase, 6767 S. 14th St.
Eagle Hallow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Friday-Saturday. Haunted attractions, fire pits, DJ and full concessions; Eagle Raceway, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. Eaglehollowhaunts.com or 402-438-2595.
Fallbrook YMCA Trunk-or-Treat — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Wear your costumes, treats, crafts, games, giveaways, 700 Penrose Drive.
Fossil Trick-or-Treat: Morrill Hall — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Spend an evening of fossil activities and trick or treating. Join researchers to learn what makes a fossil, go to different stations to get treats, try the virtual reality games, explore in the dig boxes, make crayon rubbings of real fossils, non-candy options for friends with food allergies, meet Archie the Mammoth making appearances in the museum, costumes encouraged but not required, no masks or costumes restricting the face of adults please, general admission required.
Halloween Block Party: First Plymouth Church — 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Wear your costumes and come enjoy the party, free, east parking lot, 2000 D St. First Plymouth.org.
Halloween Party: Lincoln Berean Church — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Bring your kids to a safe warm place to trick-or-treat, wear your costumes, but not required, inflatables, glow room, carnival games, free admission, 6400 S 70th St.
Hy-Vee Trick-or-Treat: 3 locations — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. All Lincoln Hy-Vee stores, kids are invited to come in costume and enjoy getting treats, free, 5010 O St.; 5020 N. 27th St; 6001 Village Drive. More information: Hy-Vee.com
JK's Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Barnyard petting zoo, combine slide, pirate ship and tractor-pulled hay rides to the pumpkin patch; funnel cakes, kettle corn, fried pickle chips, hot dogs, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, $11 including all the activities on the farm and one pumpkin any size, 757 Bluff Road. Jkspumpkinpatch.com or 402-430-9135.
Kimmel Orchard — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Including u-pick and pre-picked apples, face painting, hay rack rides, live music, barbecue, wine tasting, nature trail, 5995 G Road, Nebraska City. KimmelOrchard.org or 402-873-5293.
Lincoln High School Key Club Trunk-or-Treat — 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Wear your costume, kids of all ages are invited, free will donations accepted or bring a can of non-perishable food for the food bank, 2229 J St.
Parks and Recreation Halloween events: Airpark — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 48th St. All kids age fifth grade and younger are invited to participate in games, prizes, wear your costume, all kids must be accompanied by an adult, free event. More information: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Parks and Recreation Halloween events: Belmont — 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Belmont Recreation Center, 1225 F St. All kids age fifth grade and younger are invited to participate in games, prizes, wear your costume, all kids must be accompanied by an adult, free event. More information: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Parks and Recreation Halloween event: F Street Recreation Center — 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 1225 F St. . All kids age fifth grade and younger are invited to participate in games, prizes, wear your costume, trick-or-treat stations offering treats, free event, all kids must be accompanied by an adult. More information: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday; the Scary Farm includes the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Hayrack ride, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Trick-or-Treat at College View Farmers market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Bring your kids to enjoy the event, including getting treats, magic, hands-on activities, chef demonstrations, live music, and stock up on your market items, free event, items for purchase, 4601 Prescott Ave.
Trunk-or-Treat: Grace Lutheran Church — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Wear your costumes, get treats, games, hands-on activities, free, 2225 Washington St. Egrace.org.
Trunk-or-Treat: Word of Life Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Wear your costumes, get treats, free, 200 Fletcher Ave.
Trunk-or-Treat: Independence Houses — 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Wear your costumes, 14 trunks of treats, face painting, games, haunted bus, monster walk, miniature horses photo booth, free event, 5500 S. Coddington Ave.
World Youth Day Halloween Hustle Fun Run and 5k — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. All participants get a T-shirt and treat bag, prizes for runners and best costume, benefiting Pilgrimage to Portugal, $10-$12, pre-register; $15-$18, day of, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Lincolnyouthtrackclub.com.
Nearby
Superhero Spooktacular: Strategic Air Command Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Wear your costumes and trick-or-treat around various staged stations provided by Ashland businesses. Meet and take photos with your favorite superheroes, get your face painted, kids will be able to make their own superhero masks, items provided in part by Oriental Trading Company, guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat baskets and bags, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday- Oct. 30. 40 trick-or-treat booths, all the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.