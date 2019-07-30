Events
Air Power History Tour: Commemorative Air Force — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4. See theB-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” B-24 Liberator “Diamond LiL,” P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman aircraft. Visitors will be able to viewaircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the aircraft, $15 adults, $10 kids 10-17, free for kids 9 and under, Silverhawk Aviation, More information and to book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska
"A Universe of Stories": Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program — Activities throughout the summer at your nearest library, check the website for events and more information: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Aug. 3. ”The Pigeon has to Go to School,” by Mo Willems, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
College View farmers' market — 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Disney’s High School Musical 2 — 7 p.m. Aug. 2; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 3, $10 (adults) and $6 (kids 17 and under), 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-416-4137.
F Street Neighborhood farmers' market — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 6. 1302 F St.
Fallbrook farmers' market — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Fan Day — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Fans can meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before the start of the football season, Memorial Stadium, 600 Stadium Drive
Coach Frost autograph line — 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. There will be limited pre-selected number of Nebraska JV Team members on a first-come, first-served basis. The JV team members can check in at the Hawks Championship Center entrance, to join the JV kids club go to Huskers.com/JV team, Hawks Center, 800 Stadium Drive. Huskers.com.
Haymarket farmers' market — 8 a.m.-noon. July 27. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “The Grinch” — 10 a.m. Aug.4-5, and Aug. 7. $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files/amfam_kd_electronicvoucher_summer2019.pdf to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St. and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/kidsdream
Lancaster County Super Fair — Aug. 1-10. See website for all events and times; Aug. 1-4, Pepsi free music and entertainment series, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Superfair.org.
National Night Out: Aug. 6
* Air Park Recreation Center / Arnold Heights Pool — 5-6 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and watermelon, at the center, interactive activities, giant mancala game, Plinko, martial arts demonstration; 6-8 p.m. Swim party and door prizes at the pool, community building, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 3729 N.W. 46th St. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/
* F Street Recreation Center — 5-7 p.m. Meet your neighbors, interactive activities, free hot dogs, chips and watermelon, door prizes, community building, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 1225 F St. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/
* Henry Park — 7 p.m. Food vendors, items for purchase; 8 p.m. See a movie in the park and enjoy the evening with your neighbors, community building, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 44th and Prescott streets. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/
* Prospect Street Block party and Neighborhood Watch campaign — 5-10 p.m. Bring a dish to share, 19th and Prospect Place. More information: 402-540-7521.
Movies in the Park — 8 p.m. July 31. “Spiderman into the Spider Verse,” Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.; also 8 p.m. Aug. 6, “A Dog’s Way Home,” Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell, free, bring chairs, blankets and snacks.
Nightsplash — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Swim party for middle school students, free, participating pools including Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th St.; Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek; Highlands Pool, 5511 N.W. 12th St.
Play in the Pool — 6:15-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Bring yourself or the whole family to enjoy underwater hockey, log-rolling and other water games, free, Eden Pool 4400 Antelope Creek. Facebook.com/events/372750843588384
Pop In Storytime: “ Dinosaurs” — 4-4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Through stories, song and dance, learn more about the natural world, regular admission, members, free, Morrill Hall, 645 N.14th St.
Roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Star City Shores — 12:30-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Families can enjoy multiple water slides, picnic tables and pool chairs, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Lincoln.ne.gov/CITY/parks/parksfacilities/pools or 402-441-7847.
Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Yoga and Art Mini Camp — 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 31. Age 6-12, participants will be painting and decorating stones and work as a team to create a beautiful mandala, then through yoga, teens can learn how to relax and interact in a nurturing and noncompetitive environment. Wear comfortable clothing, bring water, parents are welcome to drop kids off and run errands, snacks provided, $25, Yin Yang Yoga, 4640 Champlain Drive. Register: info@lincolnyinyangyoga.com.
Save the Date
Oasis Barbershop free haircut and backpack event — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11. Families bring your kids ages 5-15, get a free haircut and a backpack with school supplies, last hair cut is at 5 p.m., College of Hair Design, 304 S. 11th St. More information or to donate items for backpacks: Call KB at 402-318-4340.
Nearby
Wilber Czech Days: “Celebrating the American Legion” — Aug. 2-4. 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Kids parade, Third Street to Main Street; also 2 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, Grand Parades, Legion Hall, 1000 School St.; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 2, live music with Velvet Elvis, Wilber. See a complete listing of events at Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com.
Rootbeer Float Day: Durham Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3. Visit the museum and get a free 8 ounce float at the old-fashioned soda fountain, learn about the science of a soda fountain, regular admission, non-members; free, members, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha. Durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5471.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 5. First Monday Jazz jam, free, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: Good Ol' Days — 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Featuring favorite songs from the past, trumpet soloist Louie Eckardt and Tony Falcone, conductor.Bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. July 31. Skylark Band; Aug. 7, Oasis Bluegrass Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. July 31. Weird Al Yankovic, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Stransky Park — 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Kris Lager Band, 17th Street and Harrison Avenue.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 2. D’ Funk Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. July 31. "Come Together Band," tribute to the music of the Beatles: Aug. 7, Andrea Von Kampen, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.