Events
"A Universe of Stories": Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program — Activities available for families and kids throughout the summer, at your nearest library, check the website for more information: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Active Kids' Day at Fallbrook Farmers' Market: Ying Yang Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. July 18. Family and kid-friendly breathing exercises. Families will get a healthy amount of physical activity, build confidence, learn how to ease anxiety and increase focus. Bring a yoga mat, sunscreen and water, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Moon, Earth’s Best Friend” — 11 a.m. July 20. Hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
“Beauty and the Beast” musical — 8-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday; $13, adults 13 and up; $6, kids 5-12; free, kids under 4. Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, 3201 S. Coddington. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
College View Farmers' market — 10 a.m. July 21. Featuring the Master Gardeners Program, families can use their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Disney Lion King family party — 10 a.m.-Noon. July 20-21. Families are invited for free snacks, hands-on activities including make your own lion mane, lion origami and animal scratch art, free, before seeing The Lion King, tickets sold separately for the movie. Participating theatres are Marcus, Grand, East Park and SouthPointe theatres. More information: Marcustheatres.com
Dinner with the Giraffes: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 6-8 p.m. July 26-27. Guests will get one-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a train ride, $40, non-members; $30 members, must RSVP, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. July 18. New games and activities throughout the museum available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Flyway Pollinator fundraiser for 13th Street — 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 18. 5:30 p.m. Families are invited to view a bee presentation by Judy Wu Smart on native honey and bumblebees, live bee demonstrations, silent auction for gift basket with bee themed items and a one night stay in the Cornhusker Marriott hotel; 6:30 p.m mini tour of the flyway given by Carolyn Butler, all proceeds benefit the flyway, Cornhusker Marriott, 330 S. 13th St.
Haymarket Farmers' market — 8 a.m.-noon. July 20. Items for purchase, live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Despicable Me” — 10 a.m. July 21-22, and July 24 $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files/amfam_kd_electronicvoucher_summer2019.pdf to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St. and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Lunch Box Mysteries: Wheat — 10-10:30 a.m. July 18. If you’d like to eat, who will help plant the wheat? Engage in storytime to hear the story of how the Little Red Hen grew her own wheat to make flour. Join an expert in farming to learn more about growing wheat and how to make your own tortillas. Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Play at the Pool — 6:15-7:30 p.m. July 18. Families can enjoy a variety of underwater games, free, Woods Park Pool, 33rd and J streets.
Roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Star City Shores — 12:30-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Families can enjoy multiple water slides, picnic tables and pool chairs, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Lincoln.ne.gov/CITY/parks/parksfacilities/pools or 402-441-7847.
"Stories for Everybody" Book group for Spanish speaking skills — 11 a.m.-noon. July 20. Families are invited to a bilingual book reading group, learn to read aloud, discuss books and visit the library regularly, registration is required: call 402-314-8249, Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-8500.
Nearby
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing — 9 a.m. July 20. Presentation by Astronaut Clayton Anderson, and invitation to the new exhibit "Space: Humanity's Longest Journey." The exhibit includes art and artifacts from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Cosmoshpere, artist Chelsey Bonestell and the United States Space and Rocket Center, free, members; $12, adults; $11 military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 West Park Highway, Strategic Air Command Museum, Ashland. SACmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. July 22. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Municipal Band: Antelope Park concert series: Cool Cruising Classic music tunes — 7 p.m. July 21. Terry Rush, Director; Bob Snider, soloist. Selections on the program are: Bonnie Annie Laurie, John Philip Sousa; Overture in B-Flat, Caesar Giovannini; Niobrara River Sketches, Larry MacTaggart, bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. July 17. Tidball & Barger Band; July 24, Lightning Bugs Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Pinewood Bowl — 6 p.m. July 24. Jon Bellion, bring a blanket or chair, $36-$81, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington. Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Stransky Park — 7 p.m. July 18. The Lightning Bugs Band, bring your blanket or lawn chairs, 17th and Harrison streets.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 19. Jarana Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. July 17, Shucks Brothers; July 24, Jarana Band, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.