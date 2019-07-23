Events
"A Universe of Stories": Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program — Activities available for families and kids throughout the summer, at your nearest library, check the website for more information: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Atmospheric Awesomeness — 10:30 a.m.-Noon. July 25. Participate in a variety of crafts to learn about air and climate, free, materials provided, Williams Branch Library, 6701 Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-4460.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “We Don’t Eat our Classmates” — 11 a.m. July 27. Enjoy a story about a Dinosaur Penelope Rex as she starts her first day in school and can’t wait to meet her human friends, by Ryan T. Higgins, Hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
College View Farmers' market — 10 a.m. July 28. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Dinner with the Giraffes: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 6-8 p.m. July 26-27. Guests will get one-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a train ride, $40, non-members; $30 members, must RSVP, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Free LES Sustainable Living Festival — 9 a.m.-Noon. July 27. Learn how to save energy, money and the environment, family friendly and hands-on activities, educational handouts, peek inside a honey bee hive, view electric cars, see the LES interactive tiny house, Lineworkers Rodeo and more, Railyard, 350 Canopy St. LES.com/Fest.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. July 25. New games and activities throughout the museum available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket Farmers' market — 8 a.m.-noon. July 27. Items for purchase, live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Wonder Park” — 10 a.m. July 28-29 and July 31. $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files/amfam_kd_electronicvoucher_summer2019.pdf to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St. and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Hy-Vee Community Match weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26-27; 1-5 p.m. July 28. Come play in the new Hy-Vee exhibit, explore the museum and enjoy some Hy-Vee cookies, Hy-Vee will donate and match money for every ticket purchased, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Mad Science at the Museum — 10:30 a.m. July 25. Event for ages 7-10, must be accompanied by a family member, participants engage in artifact explorations and hands-on scientific experimentation, one adult for every three children required, use light to create colorful crafts and learn how photographers used light to preserve Nebraska's history, free, must register: History.nebraska.gov or 402-471-4782.
Movies in the Park: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — 8 p.m. July 31. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Star City Shores — 12:30-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Families can enjoy multiple water slides, picnic tables and pool chairs, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Lincoln.ne.gov/CITY/parks/parksfacilities/pools or 402-441-7847.
Yoga and Art Mini Camp — 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 31. Age 6-12, participants will be painting and decorating stones, and work as a team to create a beautiful mandala, then through yoga, teens can learn how to relax and interact in a nurturing and noncompetitive environment, wear comfortable clothing, bring water, parents are welcome to drop kids off and run errands, snacks provided, $25, Yin Yang Yoga, 4640 Champlain Drive. Register: info@lincolnyinyangyoga.com.
Save the Date
Disney’s High School Musical 2 — 7 p.m. Aug. 2; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 3, $10 (adults) and $6 (kids 17 and under), 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-416-4137.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. July 29. Jesse McBee Quartet, free, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: Movie Magic from the Big Screen — 7 p.m. July 28. Bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. July 24. The Lightning Bugs Band; July 31, Skylark Band, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. July 24. Jon Bellion, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Stransky Park — 7 p.m. July 25. Emily Brass and The Near Miracle, Soul and Blues music, 17th Street and Harrison Ave.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26. No Better Cause, Pop, Soul and Funk music, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. July 24, Jarana Band; July 31, "Come Together Band," tribute to the music of the Beatles, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.