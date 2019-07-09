Events
"A Universe of Stories": Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program — Activities available for families and kids throughout the summer, at your nearest library, check the website for more information: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Active Kids' Day at Fallbrook Farmers' Market: Ying Yang Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. July 11. Through yoga poses, fun storylines and kid-friendly breathing exercises, kids will get a healthy amount of physical activity, build confidence, learn how to ease anxiety and increase focus, other activities include live music and bounce house, free, 600 Fallbrook Blvd.
Barnes & Noble: Passport to Playcation — 6:30 p.m. July 12. All ages are welcome to join in on hands-on activities, free, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Barnes & Noble Storytime event — 11 a.m. July 13. “The Lion King,” hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
“Beauty and the Beast” musical — 8-11 p.m., July 11-14, and July 18-21; $13, adults 13 and up; $6, kids 5-12; free, kids under 4, Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, 3201 S. Coddington. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Blue Star Museum program: Free admission for military families Lincoln Children's Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; Thursdays 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays 1-5 p.m. June 12-Sept. 2. Museum will participate in Blue Star museum program, providing free admission to all military personnel and families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Brews at the Zoo — 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. July 13. Adults with kids age 21 and up can visit the Zoo, listen to live music by the Flannel Channel Band and enjoy craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, Thunderhead Brewing and Lucky Bucket Brewing, brats and burgers will be available for purchase during the event, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
“Cherish Nebraska” exhibition at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; also open until 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. View the cultural and natural history of Nebraska with interactive and educational activities, fourth floor, Nebraska History Museum, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2642.
College View Farmers' market — 10 a.m. July 14. Featuring the Master Gardeners Program, families can use their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Family Late Night event — 5-8 p.m. July 18. New games and activities throughout the museum available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Free Family movie at the Joyo Theatre: "Key Largo" — 7 p.m. July 10. Free admission, concessions available, Joyo Movie Theatre, 6102 Havelock Ave.
Haymarket Farmers' market — 8 a.m.-noon. July 13. Items for purchase including artwork, baked goods, food, beverages, crafts, jewelry, furniture, yard art and more; live performers stage at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Hy-Vee Lil Chefs: Hawaiian Luau cooking + fit class — 10 a.m. July 11. Kids ages 3-11 are invited to come join dietitian Courtney and learn to make Hawaiian foods. Kids will learn how to prepare 2 to 3 recipes during the class. At the end of class everybody will go outside to the south yard and play an active learning game. Parents are encouraged to come for last 20-30 minutes of class during active time, outside activity is optional. Parents must accompany kids and are encouraged to attend the class for at least 20-30 minutes, $12 per kid, Hy-Vee, Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive. Register:cwarday@hy-vee.com or call 402-421-2462.
Hy-Vee Lil Chefs: Tea Party — 2-3 p.m. July 16. Kids age 3-11. Hy-Vee dietitian Alyssa will teach kids to prepare 2 to 3 recipes during each class, parent or guardian must accompany and assist children under 5. You may bring your own apron and chef hat There will be Hy-Vee Lil’ Chef child-size aprons and chef hats provided to use during class, $12 per kid, Hy-Vee, 7151 Stacy Lane, 70th-and-pioneers_hy-vee.eventbrite.com/ or contact Alyssa at 402-489-4244.
IndiExplore Kids' Event: Learn about bees with Bax's Bee Barf — 10- 11 a.m. July 12. Bax's local bee keeping business will teach kids how to save bees, read a book about bees and participate in a hand's on bee-themed activity, free, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Hotel Transylvania 3” — 10 a.m. July 14-15, and July 17, $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance. Also, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance, and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files/amfam_kd_electronicvoucher_summer2019.pdf to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Lunch Box Mysteries: Peanut butter and jelly — 10-10:30 a.m. July 11. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are easy to make, but where do the ingredients in your sandwich come from? Engage in storytime to discover the journey that your sandwich takes to end up on your plate, session is provided by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. Peanut butter or soy butter will be available along with grape jelly to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrens.org or 402-477-4000.
Mad Science at the History Museum: “It’s Electric” — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 11. Families with kids ages 7-10, activities include artifact explorations and hands-on scientific experimentation, one adult for every three kids is required, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov or 402-471-4782.
Movies in the Park “Wonder Park” — 8 p.m. July 12. Bring your blanket, chair and snacks, free movie, Shildneck Bandshell, Antelope Park, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at Memorial Drive and A streets. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/party/index.htm.
Roller Skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Star City Shores — 12:30-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Families can enjoy a large public pool area, multiple water slides, picnic tables and pool chairs, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Lincoln.ne.gov/CITY/parks/parksfacilities/pools or 402-441-7847.
"Stories for Everybody" Book group for Spanish speaking skills — 11 a.m.-noon. July 13. Families are invited to a bilingual book reading group, learn to read aloud, discuss books and visit the library regularly, registration is required: call 402-314-8249, Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org or 402-441-8500.
Words & Wheels summer series: "Junkyard Adventures Giant of Geography" — 10-11 a.m. July 13. Award winning children’s book author and musician Tevin Hansen will present books in his book series, enjoy two more Saturdays of the summer series with reading from the featured book, followed by songs and an interactive craft, make sure to pick up a Junkyard Adventures Passport booklet and get a stamp for each event you attend, for a chance to win a prize, Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, 599 Oakcreek Drive. Museumofamericanspeed.com or 402-323-3166.
Concerts
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. July 10, The Kramer Sisters; July 17, Tidball & Barger Band. Families can enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Meadowlark Music Festival — 7-10 p.m. July 11-14. 7 p.m. July 11, Renata Knific and Friends, Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St.; 7 p.m. July 12, Howard Levy's Brazilian Fantasy, Fuse Co-working, 151 N. 8th St.; 7 p.m. July 13, "Wine, Women and Song," Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 112th and Adams; 7 p.m. July 14, Grand Finale, St. Paul United Methodist Church; seating is limited, see website for more details. Tickets: Meadowlarkmusicfestival.org or meadowlarkmusicfestival.org/events/current-tickets/
Stransky Park — 7 p.m. July 11. Rascal Martinez, bring your blanket or lawn chairs, 17th and Harrison streets.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 12. Come Together Beatles Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Lincoln Municipal Band: Antelope Park concert series — 7 p.m. July 14. Tim Anderson, trumpet; Bob Kreuger, conductor; Family fun, bring your own picnic, Shildneck Bandshell, free, bring a blanket, lawn chair, and snacks, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. July 15. Jim Williamson Trio, free, 11th and K streets.