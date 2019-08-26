Events
Amateur Labor Day Quarter Horse show and NPHC Changing Colors show— 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 31; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Aug. 31. Featuring "A Tale of Two Tribes: A Wetmore Forest Story," by Randy Harvey, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Bilingual Storytime — 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1. Enjoy a story in English and a second language, songs or games, plus a craft to wrap up the hour, while story time is intended for ages 3-8, activities will be fun and educational for all ages of kids, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com or 402-477-7770.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Children’s Storytime — 10-11 a.m. Sept 3. Read a story, enjoy books, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Sep 1. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Craft Thursdays: Makit Takit — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29. Bring your own knitting, crochet, or other portable projects to work on in a creative environment with others, meet new friends, feel free to bring in food and drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. Makittakit.com or 402-483-4232.
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31. Interactive event for family members, $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Downtown 101 event: Tower Square — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31. Free event is to encourage students to enjoy the heart of downtown, promoting downtown businesses, restaurants, arts, housing and entertainment, live music, free food, coupons, movie tickets, gift cards and plenty of branded swag, 13th and P streets. Downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-101-1.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 29. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Game Play Date: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Drop off kids; 11 a.m. Kickoff, Aug. 31. Leave the kids at the museum and go to the game, parents with kids 12 and under. Register early, spots fill up fast, $45 non-members; $35 members, bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 31. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Labor Day weekend: Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The Zoo is open all weekend, visit all of your favorite animals and Laura's Butterfly Pavilion, before the zoo closes for the season, $13.95 Adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 Children (ages 2-12); Seniors (62 and over), free for Zoo members and kids one and under, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit their local library branch during Sept. and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for PieZano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Oh Snap Science — 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Live demonstration encouraging kids to learn more about science, hands-on activity making your own battery, free with regular admission, parents can accompany kids and learn, too, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 28. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Nearby
Tyrannosaurs at Two: Meet the dinosaur Family — through Sept. 1. Enjoy an interactive exhibit with 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens, the Tyrannosaur family tree and view Scotty, the world's largest T-rex ever discovered, Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha. Durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5071.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — Sept. 2, No event due to Labor day, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — noon, Aug. 28, The Shucks Brothers; Sept 4, Swing Fever, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Hub and Soul concerts — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 29, Jarana Band, bring your own chair or blanket, food and beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.
SouthPointe Pavilions: Noteful Times concert — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28, AM FM Band; Sept. 4, Spare Change, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.