Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Aug. 17. Featuring "The Color Monster: A story about emotions," by Anna Llenas, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
Block Party: North Pointe Community Church — 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17. Bounce house inflatables, Heoya and Taco Dig-n food trucks, 402 Creamery ice cream, Shades the Clown, 2224 Fletcher Ave. Facebook.com/northpointelincoln/ or 402-467-1515.
Chic-fil-A Car show — 4-8 p.m. Aug. 17. View the variety of cars on display, hosted by Auto Sounds. There are 5 classes that will be judged, best of show, best paint, best bike, best stereo install and the people’s choice car award, free, 4770 O St.
College View farmers market — 10 a.m. Aug. 18. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
F Street Neighborhood farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 20. 1302 F St.
Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 15. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Family Free Movie Parties: “The Angry Bird Movie 2” — 10 a.m.-noon. Aug. 17. Before the movie, families can enjoy a variety of hands on activities and crafts, pin the tail on the angry bird, make your own popcorn box, coloring activity, giveaways, prizes, free snacks, stay for the movie after the party, regular admission prices, tickets for the movie sold separately, Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 17. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Kids Connection Carnival — 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17. Families and kids are invited to join in on fun in the afternoon at the Cornhusker Bank Center to start appreciation week, activities including the Lincoln Children’s Zoo Animal Encounter, carnival games, bouncy obstacle course, face painting, balloon artist, prizes, fingerprinting and ID cards for families, free lunch, free event, Cornhusker Bank, 8310 O St. Cornhuskerbank.com.Appreciation-Week.aspx?
Kids Dream Marcus Family movie series: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 10 a.m. Aug. 14. $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St. and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/kidsdream
“Pawlytics”: kitten adoption pawp up event — 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Choose from 60 kittens to adopt and help celebrate the new software database animal rescue system, Haymarket District, Catalyst, 350 Canopy St.
Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes: Lincoln Children’s Museum at the Airport event — 10 a.m-noon, Aug. 17. Climb on and tour 30 vehicles and machines, hands-on activities, giveaways, food trucks, $5 members, $8 non-members, $10 at the gate, visitors are encouraged to purchase early (online or at the museum front desk), to save $2 per ticket, tickets are available at the event but not at the discounted rate, 3400 W. Mathis St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 404-477-4000.
Tour de Brew August — 4:30-10 p.m. Aug. 15. 4:40-6:30 p.m. Register at Moran's Liquor Works, 3400 A St. Get raffle ticket, $5 donation; 4:45-6:45 p.m., ride to Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St., get second raffle ticket; ride to Empyrean Brewing Co., 726 L St., get third raffle ticket; 7-9, live music; 9 p.m., drawing. Facebook.com/events/390482238474265/
Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 14. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Nearby
Tyrannosaurs at Two: Meet the dinosaur family — 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1. Enjoy an interactive exhibit with 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens, showcasing the Tyrannosaur family tree and showing how this dinosaur group became the world's top predators. View Scotty the world's largest t-rex ever discovered, Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha. Durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5071.
Register
Fallbrook YMCA youth triathalon — 9 a.m. (age 14 and up); 9:30 a.m. (age 11-13); 10 a.m. (age 8-10); 10:30 a.m. (age 5-7), Aug. 17. Triathlon route will start and end at the Fallbrook YMCA, continuing through the Fallbrook neighborhood. Pre-registration is encouraged, early registration deadline is Saturday, registrations will be accepted after the deadline, availability of T-shirts on the day of the race are not guaranteed, event is open to kids ages 5 and up, all skill levels welcome. YMCAlincoln.org or 402-934-9200.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: "For those who served," Veteran's tribute — 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Featuring the Offutt Air Force Six member brass, Bob Kreger, conductor. Bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. Aug. 14, Bruce Mandel; Aug. 21, The Midnight Wanderers, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Judah and The Lion, previously slated for Pinewood Bowl, has been moved to 1415 O St. Tickets can be picked up at the Bourbon Theatre Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. through the start of the show; also purchased at Bourbontheatre.com.
Hub and Soul concerts — 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15. Gerardo Meza & the Dead of Night, bring your own chair or blanket, food and craft beer available for purchase, Union Plaza, 228 N. 21st St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena: Why Don't We Band — 7 p.m. Aug. 14. 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
SouthPointe Pavilions: Noteful Times concert — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16. City Limit Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Tim Javorsky and Jazz Cartel; Aug. 21. The Band Wise, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.