Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Aug. 10. "Dear Girl," and "Dear Boy," by Amy Krause Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, hands-on activities, get a coupon from the cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Book Swap — 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free books for families during these times, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 NW 48th St., 402-434-2621.
College View farmers' market — 10 a.m. Sunday. Items for purchase, families can use their SNAP cards, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
F Street Neighborhood farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. 1302 F St.
Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Family Night event — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Games and activities available for working parents and families, free for members, $9.95 adults, $10.95 kids 18 months to 15 years, free kids under 18 months, Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Haymarket farmers market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Live performances at Iron Horse Park, Downtown Historic Haymarket, Seventh and P streets.
Heart in Hands Developmental Center rummage sale and pancake feed — 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase, pancake breakfast, donations accepted, 3535 O St. Facebook.com/events/454213218480639.
Indiexplore kids event at Indigo Bridge Books — 10-11 a.m. Friday. Entertainer Jim King will sing songs and play instruments, all ages welcome, 701 P St.
Investigate Second Saturday: “Plants” — 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Join in the fun of investigation in the lab, learning about a variety of science and natural history, hands-on activities, free with regular admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Kids Dream Marcus Family movie series: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 10 a.m. Aug. 11-12, and Aug. 14. $3 movie tickets, sponsored by American Family Insurance, visit one of Lincoln’s participating agents at American Family Insurance and get two free tickets. If you can’t make it to your local agent’s office then go to amfam.com/-/media/files to download your free tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St. and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/kidsdream
Lancaster County Super Fair — Aug. Wednesday-Saturday. See website for all events and times, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Superfair.org.
Movies in the Park — 8 p.m. Thursday. “Back to the Future,” free, bring chairs, blankets and snacks, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th Street and Memorial Drive. Lincoln.ne.gov.city/parks/party.
Movie night at Trinity Lutheran Church — 8 p.m. Aug. Friday. Free hot dogs, ice cream and chips, outdoor arts and crafts; 9 p.m. movie starts, “Mary Poppins Returns,” bring blankets and chairs, free, popcorn provided, 724 S. 12th St.
Paws on the Prairie — 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring your cats and dogs with you to the prairie, free, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th Street, Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org or 402-797-2301.
Prairie Pine Nature Reserve: “Run Four the Pines” — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. All ages 4-mile run or walk and Toddler Trot (3 and under), run is followed by food and beer vendors, live music with The Wildwoods Band, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairie pines.org or contact Mary at mhilliss@huskers.unl.edu or 402-525-7653.
Wild Wednesdays: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. See the special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Words and Wheels series: “Alien of Astronomy” — 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Author and musician Tevin Hansen will read a book from his Junkyard Adventure series, provide a craft activities and songs, $5, adults; free for kids 5 and under, Museum of American Speed, 599 Oakcreek Drive. Museumofamericanspeed.com or 402-323-3166.
Register
Fallbrook YMCA youth triathalon — 9 a.m. (age 14 and up); 9:30 a.m. (age 11-13); 10 a.m. (age 8-10); 10:30 a.m. (age 5-7), Aug. 17. Triathlon route will start and end at the Fallbrook YMCA, continuing through the Fallbrook neighborhood. Pre-registration is encouraged, early registration deadline is Saturday, registrations will be accepted after the deadline, availability of T-shirts on the day of the race are not guaranteed, event is open to kids ages 5 and up, all skill levels welcome. YMCAlincoln.org or 402-934-9200.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m.Monday. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: “Music From Around the World: Travel with Us” — 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Featuring favorite songs from the past, trumpet soloist Dean Haist and Bob krueger, conductor. Bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org.
Lincoln Community Garden Performance series — Noon. Aug. 7, Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 14, Bruce Mandel, enjoy music in an outdoor setting, free, concessions available, Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Judah and The Lion: Pep Talks, previously slated for Pinewood Bowl, has been moved to 1415 O St. Tickets can be picked up at the Bourbon Theatre Aug. 13 from 11 a,m,-6 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 11a.m. through the start of the show; also purchased at Bourbontheatre.com.
SouthPointe Pavilions: Noteful Times concert — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. AM FM Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 7. Andrea Von Kampen; Aug. 14, Tim Javorsky and Jazz Cartel, The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St.