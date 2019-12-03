Family calendar: Dec. 4-11

Events
A Christmas Story — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $10, adults, $8, students, Lincoln Southwest High School, Silverhawk Theatre, 7001 S. 14th St. Tickets: 8:15 a.m.-3:00 p.m. or call the box office: 402-436-1335.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — 11 a.m. Saturday. Get a free advent calendar and a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Candy house fun shop: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 10-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Make a cardboard holiday candy house, all materials provided, you take your masterpiece home, sign up for a 45 minute session, or get a kit to take home, $40 non-members; $30 members, $25 for the take home kit, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Deck the Halls Holiday Show: Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy seasonal hits such as Sleigh Ride and The Nutcracker, with guest conductor Lucas Waldin; dancers from Chase Dance and Dancing Beyond Limits Stephanie Chase, director; also showcasing LSO's premiere handbell choir Bell-issimo, Lincoln Suzuki Studios, and LSO’s annual Young Artist Competition winner, $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com/deck-the-halls-7/
Craft Show, bake sale and lunch: Cathedral of the Risen Christ — 9 a.m.-4 p.m .Saturday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa arrives to visit with kids, free admission, Cathedral school gymnasium, 3245 S. 37th St.
Grand opening Ice Rink at the Railyard — noon-midnight, Saturday. Free admission, skate rental is $6, kids 11 and under; $9, adults, 350 Canopy Street.
Holiday haircut and coat giveaway: College of Hair Design — noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and warm coat plus accessories, activities and food provided, the last haircut is at 4 p.m. If you want to donate winter coats, gloves, hats, underwear and socks for girls and boys, you can drop off items at both Oasis Hair Salons, 4230 S. 33rd St, Suite 105 and 2709 O St. More information: call KB at 402-318-4340.
Haymarket Unwrapped — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10. Discounts, prizes, appetizers, live entertainment and sleigh rides, lincolnhaymarket.org/events/haymarket-unwrapped
Intrermix Dance Studio Christmas Show: Laughing All the Way — 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: At the door.
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company: 35th annual Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14; also 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 North 12th St. $31-$51, adults; $21-$38, students, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Lied Center box office, call 402-472-4747 and liedcenter.org
Miracle on 70th Street: breakfast, tours and Santa at CHI St. Elizabeth — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. 8-11 a.m. Free breakfast; 8 a.m.-noon. Make crafts, see a holiday movie or cartoon, live music from Christmas carolers and Music 4 Young Children singing group, kids sit on Santa’s lap, hear stories from Mrs. Claus, see the reindeer and sled, elves will be giving guided tours through the hospital’s new Pediatric Place, emergency and inpatient unit, 555 S.70th St.
Mission Christmas bake sale, craft show, book sale: First United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Bring and fill your own box cookie walk with thousands of homemade cookies; lunch, including soup, sandwich and slice of pie, bake sale, used book sale, hands on kids activities, proceeds benefiting United Methodist women, kids and youth, 2723 N. 50th St.
Photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Sunday. Kids visiting will get a holiday wristlet while supplies last, 6100 O St.
Pet photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Dec. 19. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court. Pets will get a holiday bandana and treat. Go to shoppinggatewaymall.com to see all photo package pricing, 6100 O St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sundays, beginning Friday-Dec. 30., except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot. Ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, VIP ticket holders get early entry to the Zoo. 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Christmas at the Mansion: Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 22. After hours are 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Friday-Dec. 22. See the mansion decorated for holidays, see website for prices, 2311 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.
Christmas Arts and Craft Show: Mid America Center — 9 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 200 booths, items for purchase including baked goods, craft items, food, wine, artwork, jewelry, pottery, floral arrangements, clothing, furniture, quilts and more, $5, adults; free, kids 10 and under, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs, IA. More information: 563-652-4529.
Santa visits Strategic Air Command Museum and Space Day activities — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. Santa’s arrival; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 501st Legion Storm Troopers, Death Star, MSE-6 droids, booths with interactive hands-on space activities, space walk through time in the new Space: A New Generation exhibit, $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids age 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28120 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.