Family calendar: Dec. 4-11

Miracle on 70th Street: breakfast, tours and Santa at CHI St. Elizabeth — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. 8-11 a.m. Free breakfast; 8 a.m.-noon. Make crafts, see a holiday movie or cartoon, live music from Christmas carolers and Music 4 Young Children singing group, kids sit on Santa’s lap, hear stories from Mrs. Claus, see the reindeer and sled, elves will be giving guided tours through the hospital’s new Pediatric Place, emergency and inpatient unit, 555 S.70th St.

Mission Christmas bake sale, craft show, book sale: First United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Bring and fill your own box cookie walk with thousands of homemade cookies; lunch, including soup, sandwich and slice of pie, bake sale, used book sale, hands on kids activities, proceeds benefiting United Methodist women, kids and youth, 2723 N. 50th St.

Photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Sunday. Kids visiting will get a holiday wristlet while supplies last, 6100 O St.

Pet photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Dec. 19. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court. Pets will get a holiday bandana and treat. Go to shoppinggatewaymall.com to see all photo package pricing, 6100 O St.