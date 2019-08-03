The Fallbrook YMCA will host its third annual Youth Triathlon Saturday, Aug. 17, to support the YMCA's annual Strong Kids Campaign.
“This event is a great way to give the kids a taste of the triathlon setting in a fun and non-competitive environment,” said Melissa Walker, health and wellness director for the Fallbrook YMCA. “It’s a great opportunity to promote fitness and activity while also giving back to a great cause.”
The Youth Triathlon route will start and end at the Fallbrook YMCA, winding throughout the Fallbrook neighborhood. Pre-registration is encouraged with an Aug. 10 early registration deadline. Registrations will be accepted after the deadline, but the availability of t-shirts on the day of the race will not be guaranteed. The event is open to kids ages 5 and up. All skill levels are encouraged to participate in this fun, untimed event. The registration fee is $15 per participant and will include t-shirts for those registered prior to Aug. 10.
Registration, event FAQs and a course map can be found at ymcalincoln.org/youthtriathlon. Ask questions at the Fallbrook YMCA or call 402-323-6444.
All proceeds from the event will go to the YMCA's annual Strong Kids Campaign, which provides youth programming and services for children in need who would otherwise not be able to participate due to financial limitations.