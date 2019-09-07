The Norden Club's past president and local genealogist, Phyllis Ericson, will present the club's third program of the year at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. The presentation is free, and the public is welcome.
Over 1,000 years ago, the Vikings were a dominant force in the world. Were they our ancestors? Did you inherit Viking DNA? Today, are your DNA results protected? Should you worry about the police using DNA evidence to catch criminals?
In this program, Ericson will answer these questions and more:
• Find out how to make sense of your DNA results.
• Discover how DNA can predict ethnicity.
• Learn how DNA can connect you to cousins and reveal recent relatives.
• Decide which DNA test and testing company is best for you.
Whether you have or haven't taken a DNA test, this program can tell about your family history. Hosted by the Norden Club (preserving Scandinavian heritage in Nebraska) with refreshments and dessert provided. For more information, see nordenclub.com.