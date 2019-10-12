The 17th Czechoslovak Genealogical Society International (CGSI) Conference will take place Oct. 15-19 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
The biennial conference focus is to learn techniques for genealogical research in the areas now known as the Czech and Slovak Republics, and to explore the history and culture of the people who lived in the area.
The 2019 event features five speakers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia: Marek Blahus of Brno, the Rev. Jan Dus, Mirek Koudelka of Olomouc, Blanka Lednicka of Prague and Michal Razus of Slovakia. There are some 20 additional speakers, many with direct ties to the Czech Republic/Slovakia and family history research/techniques.
Mila Saskova-Pierce, professor emerita at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present the keynote address "Czech Immigration and Language Influence in Lincoln."
The conference includes day-long tour schedules to Saline County, Freethinker Territory, Wilber - Czech Capital of the U.S., Omaha Czech community and Nebraska’s Bohemian/Moravian Alps.
Entertainment includes the “Parade of Kroje” (Czech/Slovak folk dress), Southeastern Nebraska Bohemian Bagpipe Band and Wilber Czech Dancers.
Between 400 and 500 attendees are expected from 25 states and countries.
Program and registration booklets with the complete schedule are available at CGSIevents.com. There is also a link to make hotel reservations. Walk-in registration is available.