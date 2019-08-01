Wilber is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion this weekend.
The 58th annual Czech Days festival is packed with polka bands, costume exhibits, parades and other events celebrating Czech heritage.
Czech bingo and downtown vendors kick off Friday's events at 1 p.m. The evening will have a children’s parade on Main Street at 7 p.m. and a “Little Tuggers” tractor pull at 8.
Saturday morning, the Duck and Dumpling run will start at the downtown bandstand at at 7:30 a.m.
The grand parade will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the Miss Czech-Slovak pageant t 7 p.m. Saturday.
The festival wraps up Sunday with a kolache-eating contest at the bandstand at 5 p.m.