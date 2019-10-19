The Cooper YMCA will host the 11th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St.
This family-friendly race offers both a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K race. Advanced registration is available online at ymcalincoln.org/ymca-turkey-trot through Sunday, Nov. 17 at midnight. Registrations received after this time are not guaranteed an official event T-shirt.
Awards will be given in the 5K race to the first male and first female to cross the finish line. Each registered child who participates in any of the races will receive a finisher’s ribbon.
Katie Mlady, Turkey Trot coordinator and wellness director for the Cooper YMCA, shared, “This is an excellent opportunity for the entire community to get involved in a local family tradition. This day is always filled with such family fun, and it’s all while giving back to help families across the Lincoln community gain access to wellness services.”
You have free articles remaining.
The registration fee is $15/person for the 1-mile fun run/walk, $28/person for the 5K or $65 for a family (up to five members) to participate in the fun run/walk.
This year, those unable to participate in the race have the opportunity to show their support by purchasing an event T-shirt through the event’s registration site.
Turkey Trot proceeds will go toward the YMCA's annual Strong Kids campaign, which offers reduced rates for YMCA memberships, programs, sports and camp fees to youth and families who otherwise would not be able to participate due to financial limitations.
To learn more about this year’s Turkey Trot or to register, visit ymcalincoln.org/ymca-turkey-trot.