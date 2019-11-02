{{featured_button_text}}
Boo at the Zoo magic draws 16,000 attendees

The Wizard, a close friend and confidant to John Chapo, president and CEO at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, works his magic with young Maysen and Jack Whalen (center) Oct. 29 at the annual Boo at the Zoo. A total of over 16,000 guests attended the five-night affair Oct. 26-30. Forty-plus businesses with 200-plus volunteers gave away over 500,000 pieces of candy, according to Sarah Wood, the zoo's director of communications.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments