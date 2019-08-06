{{featured_button_text}}

A bison calf born at the end of May now has joined the herd at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland.

The auburn-colored calf is roaming Bison Plains with mom and the herd and is expected to soon turn dark brown and begin growing the characteristic bison hump and horns.

Wildlife Safari Park, which offers four miles of drive-through wildlife viewing, now has 33 bison.

Omaha zoo babies

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online editor

Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.

Load comments