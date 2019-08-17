The very first things I learned how to sew were wee little clothes for my baby doll. They were, admittedly, simple and easy, but it was a start. My Mother allowed me to use her Kenmore machine that was beautifully ensconced in a dark wood case that unfolded like a piece of origami to expose a large working top. The chair matched and held a secret compartment for storing thread under the seat. It was the beginning of a magical place for me.
At my sixth birthday party, Mother had meticulously sewn beautiful small-person aprons for each of the guests. Designed of crisp pink plaid chintz fabric, it was a beautiful way to begin a party that included each guest baking a mini-cake and being able to decorate it with a huge variety of frostings, toppings and a tiny candle. I remember Mom sewing matching dresses for her, my sister and I; we were quite the vision at church.
Over the years, I continued to sew, creating tops and blouses and skirts to make for myself as I grew out of my doll age. I became familiar with a huge, fabulous world of fabric, learning to handle each one’s unique qualities. I excelled in high school Home Economics and, during my senior year in high school, entered the Singer Sewing Machine contest for young seamstresses.
The ensemble I chose to create was, by choice, complicated. I created a skirt from brilliant blue sailcloth, a blouse of a red, white and blue fabric and a full-length coat in the blue and lined in the blouse fabric. It was a well-tailored trio and made me proud. Sadly, I had a major car accident that broke some backbones and prevented me from entering the piece in the competition. I’m not even sure I ever wore the outfit ever again.
Later, as a Mom, I found absolute delight in sewing miniature designs for my miniature daughter; girls are such fun to sew for! Being able to create originals for her made my heart happy, as did being fully capable of repairing clothing as was needed. My military spouse found my skills helpful as I easily sewed on needed patches and nametags in precisely measured accuracy. My sewing machine was appropriately ensconced in a beautiful desk.
Now, my sewing machine was not in a beautiful cabinet with everything neatly tucked away. Instead, it was simply topped with a plastic case with a small wicker box containing all the items one needs to sew – threads, pins, hemming and bias tape, measuring tapes and scissors, both straight and my Mother’s pinking shears.
Over the past eight years as a widow, my yen for sewing has waned. Creating new outfits declined as has my need for an extensive wardrobe. Because I buy fewer clothes, any alterations needed – mostly hems because blouses are too long for my short frame – became easier to take to my local tailor; it is really difficult to pin up hems by oneself.
Recently, being in a conscious move to reduce my possessions, I chose to find a new home for my sewing machine. It took me awhile to come to this place, but once I made the decision, it was easy to let it go. It ended up with my favorite tailor, Cynthia, to either use in her own small, growing business, or to find someone she knew who could use it.
My sewing circle has come, interestingly and quite happily – full circle.