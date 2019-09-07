A fall series of “Yoga and Compline” will begin Sunday, Sept. 8 at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
Yoga, led by instructor Maggie Pleskac of Milkweed Yoga, will start at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. The series is free and open to the public.
This fall yoga and worship series provides an opportunity to join together the physical and mental body as a spiritual practice through yoga and worship.
Following the yoga session, all are invited to gather in the church sanctuary at 7 p.m. to sit quietly and experience a deep inner peace through Compline worship. No words are spoken, and participants can light a candle as a personal act of prayer. Chanting of ancient music by the Schola Cantorum choir will provide the only sound during this half-hour service.
First-Plymouth will continue this series on the second Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
First-Plymouth is dedicated to its mission of increasing the love of God and neighbor. For more informatoin, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.