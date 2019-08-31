First-Plymouth Church’s Wednesday Night Live series resumes Sept. 4 and will include a new worship concept, “Worship and Wisdom,” at the church, 20th and D streets.
Each service from 6:15-7:30 p.m. will include a special speaker to teach about other world religions and philosophical concepts. The services will begin with Christian worship, live rock music, a short sermon, the Eucharist, and the speaker with time for questions and answers.
The “Worship and Wisdom” series begins Sept. 4 with Dr. Abla Hasan’s brief presentation, “Five Myths About Islam.” Hasan is an assistant professor of practice in Arabic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“This new opportunity for learning and open dialogue is designed to help us grow in understanding and appreciation for other religions and philosophical points of view, which can also deepen our appreciation for Christianity,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck.
The Wednesday Night Live line-up includes a $6 dinner from 5-6 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall, followed by “Worship and Wisdom” in the sanctuary. Programs and classes for adults, as well as programs and activities for children and youth of all ages, will be held from 6:45-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Wednesday Night Live is open to the public. For more information, go to firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.